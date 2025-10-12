PDP candidate in Zamfara Assembly bye-election defects to APC

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the recently concluded Kaura Namoda South Constituency bye-election, Hon. Muhammad Lawal Kurya Madaro, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

The bye-election, held on September 16, 2025, saw the APC secure a landslide victory over the ruling PDP, a result that many observers described as a major setback for the governing party in the state.

Kurya, who was fielded by the PDP in that election, was decisively defeated by the APC candidate. His defection, according to political observers, signals shifting political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a crowded event organized by the Hon. Yazid Shehu Danfulani Project at the Taula Event Centre, Gusau, Kurya said his decision to leave the PDP was motivated by the party’s “lack of direction and internal coherence.”

“I realized that during the by-election, over 90 percent of the electorate, especially the youth, are APC supporters despite PDP being in power. I can no longer remain in a party that has lost touch with the people,” Kurya stated.

He pledged to work with his supporters to strengthen the APC in Zamfara State and contribute to its growth nationally.

Receiving the defectors, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yusuf Idris Gusau, welcomed Kurya and his followers into the party, assuring them of equal treatment with existing members.

“The APC remains the party to beat in Zamfara. We will continue to operate as one united family, treating all members fairly and without discrimination,” Yusuf said.

He praised the leadership qualities of former governors Bello Mohammed Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence, and Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, now a senator, describing them as the pillars of APC’s growing strength in the state.

Yusuf expressed optimism that the APC would reclaim Zamfara in the 2027 elections, citing the increasing acceptance of the party across the state.

He also disclosed that several other PDP leaders are set to join the APC soon, noting that arrangements are already underway for their formal reception.

The defection event was witnessed by prominent APC figures, including the State Welfare Secretary, Hon. Bashir Idris Ataka, his deputy Alhaji Shehu J. Muhammad, Special Adviser to the Minister of State for Defence Hon. Ibrahim Maigandi Danmalikin Gidan Goga, and the convener of the Yazid Shehu Danfulani Project, Mallam Abubakar Sadiq, among others.