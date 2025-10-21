Ogun govt warns flood prone residents of flash floods

File

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — THE Ogun State government, yesterday, alerted residents in riverbank and wetland areas to prepare for overflow of Ogun River in the next two weeks, from the October 20 and November 3.

The affected areas include Akute, Alagbole, Isheri, Magboro, Makogi, Orimerunmu, Iro, Kajola and part of Abeokuta specifically Lafenwa, Enugada, Adedotun, Iberekodo, Akin-Olugbade, and Ago-Odo.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, stated this in its latest flood alert released yesterday.

Oresanya noted that the overflow from the Ogun River would rise as a result of controlled release of water from Oyan Dam, explaining that the heavy rainfall from up-north would increase the volume of water reaching the dam.

He added that the increase of water flow into the dam would inevitably force the release of water from the dam, advising residents of the areas to exercise caution and avoid loss of lives and property within the period.

The Commissioner stressed the need for residents of the areas to avoid the riverbank while those in the wetlands should move to higher grounds or elevate their stay for now as the overflow becomes inevitable.

He disclosed that as part of mitigating plans, the state government had continuously dredged and opened up more tributaries for Ogun River to ease the pressure of the overflow on residents in collaboration with the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority – owners of Oyan Dam – who have continually ensured a controlled release of water from the dam throughout the year.

Meanwhile, he enjoined residents of the areas not to panic as the tide will go down in about 10 days and urged fish farmers in the area to harvest their fishes in order to avoid inevitable losses.