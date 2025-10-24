Newcastle’s Howe swerves Slot’s ‘smaller club’ jibe over Isak transfer

Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe swerved a row with Arne Slot on Friday after his Liverpool counterpart referred to Newcastle as a “smaller club” when discussing Alexander Isak’s transfer to Anfield.

The Reds boss made the comments after the 26-year-old Sweden international, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle last month, limped out of Wednesday’s 5-1 Champions League win at Eintracht Frankfurt with a groin problem.

Slot said Isak, who has one goal in eight appearances for his new club, was struggling because “you cannot compare maybe a player that hasn’t trained or played in pre-season at a smaller club than if you go to Liverpool”.

Howe, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Fulham, refused to be drawn into a war of words with Slot.

“I don’t have to do that, I don’t feel,” he said. “But you obviously know what my answer would be.”

Howe, whose team beat Liverpool in last season’s League Cup final, added: “I don’t think that’s wise, for me to get involved in those discussions, I think. Alex is no longer at this football club, so I won’t comment on it.”

Slot’s remarks are open to interpretation but Howe strongly defended how his own club looks after their players.

“The set-up here is very good. It is not perfect, we’ve got things to improve and to grow,” he said.

“But the owners here have developed the facilities since I’ve been here very, very well and you can see there is building work going on currently to hopefully deliver even better in the future.”

Howe said he was delighted with Isak’s replacement Nick Woltemade, who has scored five goals in all competitions for the club this season.

The Germany international scored a goal on his debut against Wolves but was substituted in the second half after struggling with cramp.

Howe said he had made a “vast improvement” physically since his arrival and had impressed during Tuesday’s 3-0 victory against Benfica.

“The challenge for him in this moment is that he’s got to do it every three or four days and that’s not easy physically and mentally so a lot of responsibility on his shoulders but he’s carrying that really well,” he said.

“I see a player and a person coming into the training ground who feels more at home in his environment now, a lot more relaxed. You are seeing his natural personality come out and it’s all positive.”

Newcastle are struggling in 14th place in the Premier League ahead of the Fulham game, with just two wins so far.