NCAN leadership remains intact, nothing like interim executive – Nat’l President

Ajanaku

…as FG wades in, gives recognition to Ajanaku-led NCAN

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The National Cashew Association of Nigeria, NCAN, Tuesday, declared that its leadership remains intact and nothing like interim executive as claimed by a group of cashew farmers on Monday.

This was made known in a statement signed by the National President, NCAN, Dr Ojo Ajanaku; Executive Secretary, NCAN, Engr Edieme Augustine Unekwuojo; Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, NCAN, Chief Sunday Uzoechi Iroezindu; and Secretary, BoT, NCAN, Chief Abraham Adeshida.

The association’s leadership described the group that paraded themselves as interim executive of NCAN as unknown and were not appointed as by the association.

Therefore, all the they recently published on the media were described as baseless and false, saying they are out to sabotage the nation’s cashew industry.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has been drawn to a false and baseless publication by an unknown group who claims to be an interim executive of National Cashew Association of Nigeria but are out to deceive and sabotage the nation’s cashew sub-sector.

“They rolled out lies during a press briefing held in Abuja alleging that the Ajanaku-led NCAN is not in charge of the association and concocted lies that the NCAN elections were not conducted and wrote tissues of lies called petition against the authentic and elected National President of NCAN, Dr Ojo Joseph Ajanaku, and claimed that he was arrested by the police who was only invited to explain his own side of the allegations contained in the so called petition.

“At this juncture, the NCAN executive wants to tell Nigerians and His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) the whole truth: The NCAN national election was conducted on the 23rd November, 2024 at FACAN Headquarters 141 Christopher Okojie Street, Katampe Extension, Abuja, and Dr Ojo Joseph Ajanaku was duly elected as the National President of NCAN, who also was sworn-in by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of NCAN.

“The allegation of not allowing the cashew road-map not going through is false and baseless we only said the document will be looked into for review because it was produced by an international development partner, which amounts to imposition of policy if not reviewed by the Nigerian government, which was agreed in a joint meeting of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) and The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN).

“We also warn this phantom group to forthwith desist from this cheap blackmail and character assassination if not we will escalate this matter against them.

“We emphatically state that Dr Ojo Joseph Ajanaku remains the authentic President of The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), therefore we call on Nigerians to discard these impostors and agents of darkness who intend to derail the Nigerian cashew industry.

“These people who are parading themselves as NCAN interim Executive are not to be recognized because they are bunch of people struggling to make cheap money under the guise of NCAN.

“We assure Nigerians and the business world that the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) is not divided, we remain one big and formidable association therefore, we are open to business by the Ajanaku leadership of the association.”

Meanwhile, according to the NCAN President, Dr Ojo Ajanaku, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, had waded into the matter Tuesday, with those who had declared themselves NCAN interim executive, declared him as the President of the Association.

“We have had a meeting, and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, declared before them, that the only person they know, as the President of Association, as of today (Tuesday), is Dr Ojo Joseph Ajanaku. But meanwhile, they are leaving the matter to the Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria, FACAN, to discuss with us, and see how we can come together and resolve ourselves but with documents at their disposal, Ajanaku Joseph Ojo is the President of the Association.

“So, I want Nigerians to know that, by the special grace of God, I, Dr. Ojo Joseph Ajanaku, remains the President of National Cashew Association of Nigeria.”

“So, I hereby say to the public, and the international community, and every government and agency, including the executive arm of the government, to disregard whatever declaration anybody has made”, he said.