Man arrested for setting ex-lover ablaze in Ibadan military barracks

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a man, identified as Lawal Faruq, for allegedly setting his former lover, Omolola Hassan, ablaze within a military barracks in Ibadan.

The horrific incident, which occurred earlier in the week, reportedly stemmed from the breakdown of the couple’s relationship.

A counterinsurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, who shared details of the case on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that the suspect confessed he and the victim had taken an oath never to part ways.

“The victim, Omolola Hassan, was reportedly doused in petrol and set on fire by the suspect, who was enraged over the end of their relationship,” Makama wrote.

According to eyewitnesses, military personnel at the barracks swiftly intervened and extinguished the flames before rushing the victim to Yawiri Hospital, Akobo, for treatment.

The suspect, who claimed they had taken an oath, is now in custody.

Sources said Faruq flew into a rage after Hassan decided to end the affair, leading him to attack her in a violent outburst.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, stated that a full investigation had commenced.

“Investigation is ongoing,” Osifeso said in a brief message.

Meanwhile, the victim has been hospitalised as authorities continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack.