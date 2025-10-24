Lawal inaugurates PDP accreditation, Special Duties committees ahead of National Convention

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Friday inaugurated the Accreditation and Special Duties Subcommittees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s 2025 Elective National Convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the inauguration of the Accreditation Subcommittee took place at the Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja.

Governor Lawal, who chairs the Accreditation Subcommittee, described it as one of the most vital organs of the National Convention, emphasizing its central role in ensuring transparency and credibility.

“To the men and women selected to serve on this subcommittee, I extend a special welcome. You have been chosen not for a routine task, but for one of the most critical assignments in our democratic process,” he said.

“The work you are about to undertake is the foundation upon which a credible, transparent, and successful convention will be built. You are the gatekeepers of our convention’s integrity.”

He outlined the responsibilities of the subcommittee, which include preparing the official delegates’ list, accreditation materials, and ensuring the welfare and mobilization of all participants and dignitaries.

Governor Lawal further urged members to approach their duties with integrity and diligence, noting that their work would determine the tone and credibility of the entire convention.

At a separate event held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, the governor also inaugurated the Special Duties Subcommittee, describing it as the “central nervous system” of the convention.

“To the esteemed committee members, I congratulate you,” he said. “You were chosen for your fiscal prudence, integrity, and dedication. While other committees carry out specific tasks, your role is to empower them all.”

Lawal explained that the committee would coordinate financial activities of all subcommittees, review and approve budgets, raise funds, manage disbursements transparently, and perform other duties assigned by the National Convention Organizing Committee Chairman.

He expressed confidence that with the collective efforts of all members, the upcoming PDP National Convention would be credible, transparent, and a reflection of the party’s renewed commitment to internal democracy.