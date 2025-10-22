LASG launches Nigeria’s first health insurance online Radio

By Henry Obetta

To expand access to healthcare information and driving universal health coverage, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) on Wednesday launched Nigeria’s first Health Insurance Online Radio, ILERA EKO Spotlight.

The digital platform, unveiled during LASHMA’s 2025 Quarter 3 Media Parley marks a new chapter in the state’s public health communication — one that blends technology, telemedicine, and digital engagement to deepen awareness about the state’s mandatory health insurance scheme.

Speaking at the launch, the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said the initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to providing affordable, accessible, and equitable healthcare for all Lagosians.

“This platform will serve as our voice to educate, inform, and connect directly with residents across communities,” Zamba said. “We want every Lagosian to understand the benefits of enrolling in the ILERA EKO Scheme and to take advantage of available healthcare services.”

She noted that the online radio would broadcast daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., offering verified health information, expert interviews, and live discussions on insurance, telemedicine, and wellness.

Zamba expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Strategy for its consistent partnership, acknowledging the support of the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olumide Sogunle, and the current one, Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaiye.

“Your role in amplifying our initiatives and promoting health-seeking behaviour has been invaluable,” she said, urging the media to continue educating residents on the importance of compulsory health insurance.

Addressing recent technical challenges faced by enrollees, Dr. Zamba apologized for temporary service disruptions, explaining that they were due to an ongoing ICT system upgrade.

“We appeal for patience as we complete the upgrade to enhance user experience and service quality,” she assured.

Zamba disclosed that since Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the Executive Order on Mandatory Social Health Insurance in July 2024, LASHMA has intensified multilingual awareness campaigns targeting both the formal and informal sectors.

The Agency, she added, has partnered with veteran actor Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) to produce radio dramas, social media skits, and commercials in Yoruba and Pidgin English to reach a wider audience.

The new radio platform, she said, complements other innovations such as the ILERA EKO Telemedicine Service, which enables residents to consult licensed doctors from home or work.

“Hospital visits are not always necessary,” Zamba explained. “Through our telehealth platform, residents can receive medical advice, mental health counselling, and follow-up care conveniently.”

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, the Director of Social Media, Dr. Olajide Atansuyi, described the platform as a milestone in health communication.

“At the heart of every progressive society is a healthy citizenry,” Bajulaiye said. “The ILERA EKO Spotlight will enlighten, engage, and empower Lagosians with practical health information that can transform lives.”

He emphasised the importance of media as a bridge between government and the people and pledged continued collaboration to sustain LASHMA’s health campaigns.

The LASHMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Ms. Adeyinka Gbemibade said the online radio would feature health insurance updates, expert interviews, and programmes tailored for youths, women, men, and senior citizens.

She listed access points as the website (www.ileraekospotlight.com), iOS app (ILERA EKO Spotlight), and social media handles (@ileraekospotlight on Instagram and @ileraspotlight on X).

“We want residents to join the conversation, download the app, and stay connected for health enlightenment,” she said.

The Head of ILERA EKO Medical, Dr. Olugbenga Fadipe highlighted the success of the ILERA EKO Telehealth and Virtual Booth Initiative, launched in 2024. He noted that virtual booths across markets and mobile apps have improved access for residents in underserved areas.

“This service saves time, reduces hospital congestion, and provides access to affordable care at the touch of a button,” he explained.

The Technical Assistant to the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nifesimi Akinnagbe disclosed that full enforcement of the Executive Order would begin in 2026.

She said the agency had expanded the Equity Fund to cover more vulnerable residents and introduced the LASHMA AID initiative for emergency stabilization of uninsured patients.

Adding a human perspective, Mr. Muyibi Adewale Abioun, HR and Admin Manager of OWL Transportation and Logistics, shared how his company’s 100 registered employees now enjoy uninterrupted healthcare through ILERA EKO.

“My team keeps thanking me for introducing ILERA EKO. It’s one of the best decisions we ever made,” he said.

The event ended with a live demonstration and the symbolic mini-launch of the ILERA EKO Spotlight online radio, described as another milestone in Lagos State’s journey toward universal health coverage and digital-driven healthcare access.