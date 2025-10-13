Keystone Bank hands over renovated, equipped school blocks to Anambra govt

L–R: Lady (Dr.) Ada Chukwudozie, Board Chairman, Keystone Bank; Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Executive Governor of Anambra State; Mr. Hassan Imam, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Keystone Bank Limited, and Prof. Ngozi Chuma Udeh, Commissioner for Education, Anambra State, during the official commissioning and handover ceremony of a fully renovated and equipped block of classrooms, administrative building, school hall, classroom furniture, and science laboratory donated by Keystone Bank to St. Jude Secondary School, Ihiala, Anambra State. PHOTO: Keystone Bank

In furtherance of its commitment to educational development across Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited has handed over a fully renovated and equipped block of classrooms, administrative building, school hall, classroom tables and chairs

and science laboratory to St. Jude Secondary School, Ihiala, Anambra State.

The handover and commissioning ceremony, held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, was attended by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, top government officials and senior board and management staff of Keystone Bank.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chairman of Keystone Bank, Lady Dr. Ada Chukwudozie reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to fostering social and educational progress across Nigeria.

“Education is not just about buildings or infrastructure; it is about creating an environment where dreams can grow, ideas can flourish, and young people can realise their full potential. That is why we continue to invest in initiatives that empower students and support teachers.

“This project is a testament to our belief that the private sector has a vital role to play in nation-building.

“We are proud to be part of Anambra State’s education story, and we remain committed to supporting similar transformative projects across Nigeria,” Dr. Chukwudozie added.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hassan Imam also emphasized the bank’s dedication to education as a cornerstone of national development.

He noted that the school project was part of the bank’s contribution to supporting the numerous achievements of the state governor in the education sector.

“Education stands as the very foundation of a thriving society. It cultivates intellect, expands opportunity, and equips the next generation of leaders to shape the future.

“At Keystone Bank, we believe that investing in education is one of the most powerful ways to contribute to national progress.

“I must commend our Board Chairman, who introduced this initiative, and today, it is making a meaningful impact across Nigeria.

“We are proud to partner with the Anambra State Government in nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“To the students, it is our hope that within these walls, you will dream big, study hard, and strive for excellence. The future of Nigeria is in your hands, and we are confident that with the right education and guidance, you will achieve great things.” Mr. Imam said.

Governor Soludo, while commissioning the project, praised the bank for its contribution to the state’s education sector and for demonstrating what he described as “a true spirit of partnership between the private sector and government.”

He noted that his administration will continue to prioritise education and health, describing them as “the twin pillars of development and human capital growth.”

“I sincerely appreciate Keystone Bank for this great feat. Without education, no nation can make meaningful progress. What Keystone Bank has done today truly touched my heart.

“Our focus is to build schools that are not only functional but inspiring. Education transforms lives, shapes the future, and drives innovation. By investing in our children, we are investing in the future of Anambra and Nigeria.

“Every classroom we build, every child we empower, and every teacher we support brings us one step closer to the prosperous and enlightened Anambra of our dreams.

“Thank you, Keystone Bank, for investing in the future of our state. Personally, I am so delighted. This is the kind of partnership we need to drive our vision of a liveable and prosperous homeland,” he said.

Among those who joined the governor at the event were senior government officials, including the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma Udeh; Commissioner for Industry, Mr. Christian Udechukwu; Member representing Ihiala Constituency, Rt. Hon. Pascal Agbodike; members of the House of Representatives; HRH Igwe Thomas Ikenna Amuta Obidiegwu, Oluoha and Clan Head of Ihiala; Chairman and Caretaker of Ihiala LGA, Engr. Anayo Orjiakor; community leaders.