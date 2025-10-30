Is the ADC Tinubu’s puppet? By Donu Kogbara

Donu Kogbara

Omoyele Sowore, the controversial activist and owner of Sahara Reporters, recently stated in a Channels TV interview with Seun Akinbaloye that Tinubu is “in complete control” of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, coalition…and that “all” of the main ADC politicians are secretly working for Tinubu behind the scenes.

This is an explosive claim; and the possibility that it is true scares the hell out of me! The idea that ADC stalwarts are collecting hefty backhanders to deceive the electorate and sink the Opposition is making my head spin; and I’m fervently praying that Sowore is wrong about at least SOME or MOST of the ADC bigwigs.

There will always be spies, saboteurs and traitors within Naija political groupings. But I think it is fair to say that even in this country where principles are rarely rewarded and specialists in unethical conduct win most battles, there are strong men who aren’t totally unscrupulous or ever-ready to sell their souls to the highest bidders; and I want to believe that Atiku, El-Rufai, David Mark, Amaechi et al are playing a sincere game and planning to give Tinubu a run for his money in 2027.

However, even if ADC leaders are genuinely willing to ferociously focus on making their party a credible rival to Tinubu’s APC in the coming months, I very much doubt that Peter Obi, my favourite presidential aspirant, will gain any significant benefit from the coalition.

I recently asked Vanguard readers whether they share my view that Obi may be better off staying with the Labour Party, ridding it of bad eggs and beefing it up to make it electorally viable in 2027.

Here are some of the reactions I have received:

From Anthony Chukwunyem ([email protected])

Dear Madam,

No, you are not being unrealistic in not wanting Mr. Peter Obi to join the ADC because most analysts know that Atiku will be the party’s flag bearer.

I hope and pray that Obi does not make the mistake of accepting to be Atiku’s running mate because the former Vice President is like the rest of them (Tinubu and his group).

But then, the Labour Party is not the platform it was during the 2023 election. The party may even be disqualified from fielding candidates in 2027.

So what should Obi do? It’s a difficult question for most of us Obidients. But my view is that he should pull out from the ADC now and declare that he won’t run in 2027 unless we have electoral reforms.

While this will make a lot of his supporters unhappy, there is overwhelming evidence that the Nigerian state has been captured by people who won’t allow free and fair elections in 2027.

By leading a campaign for electoral reforms, Obi will show that he has not given up on Nigeria. Also, although 2027 is looking like a done deal for Tinubu, only God knows the future.

+234 9115336734, from Mr Bazakey Nwankwo.

Dear Donu, I write to disagree with comments made by one Mr Maduako, a Vanguard reader, which you published on September 12 concerning Peter and whether he should remain with the Labour Party or fully embrace ADC.

Honestly, I don’t believe that defeating President Tinubu will ever be easy no matter the political party one adopts, considering the fact that APC moles have succeeded in infiltrating almost all the political parties in Nigeria with one goal which is to destabilise them to ensure that no credible candidate emerges to challenge Mr President.

Peter Obi should not pair with anybody because what Nigeria needs today is a liberator who is not encumbered by either weak party structure or people who do not have the same vision with him.

Obi is not our usual desperate politician who can willingly dine with the devil just to grab power for personal gains. The suggestion that Obi should manage VP slot just to unseat Tinubu does not fly at all.

What we need is a visioner with clear vision on how to salvage Nigeria. If Obi does not succeed, so be it; but to do the wrong thing just to grab power is one road we Nigerians cannot afford to travel on again.

It may take some time but one thing I know is that our much-anticipated change is on the way coming, if not in 2027, certainly later because no man can stop an idea that has become a moving train.

+234 816 111 4572 Mike, Mushin Lagos.

Dear Donu, Peter Obi is now politically matured and should endeavour to take the right decisions; unlike in 2022 when he took the wrong decision of leaving the PDP that ultimately paved the way for a Tinubu presidency that is now showing us ‘pepper’.

Obi should now go back to PDP, step down for Jonathan and jointly deal with the Wike threat. Show Tinubu you are ready for the worst from him. Be ‘man enough’ for this ‘rofo rofo’ fight.