2027: APC will fail integrity, credibility test — ADC chieftain

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ladan Salihu, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government will buckle under the weight of Nigerians’ anger and frustration at the 2027 general elections.

Salihu made the assertion during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, delivering a blunt verdict on President Bola Tinubu’s administration ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“When it comes to credible elections and elections that are based on integrity, this government will fail the integrity and credibility test at the polls. This government will not measure up with the anger and the frustrations of the Nigerian people,” he said.

ADC chieftain also intensified his party’s push for the resignation or removal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, whom he accused of failing both integrity and competency tests — allegations INEC has denie

d, maintaining that its chairman remains neutral.

“Amupitan should resign or should be removed because in public service today, Amupitan to me is the number one persona non grata,” Salihu said, adding that the INEC boss had not presented himself as the impartial umpire a country of 250 million people deserves.

“By his actions, his utterances and the way he conducts government business, he scandalises every person that has integrity in Nigeria,” he added.

When asked whether the ADC would boycott the election should Amupitan remain at the helm, Salihu stopped short of a definitive answer. “The election is our own constitutional responsibility as the leading opposition movement. When we get to that stage, we will make a decision about it,” he said, warning that the opposition would step up its removal campaign if Amupitan neither resigns nor is sacked.

Despite the APC’s control of 31 states and a majority in the National Assembly, Salihu insisted the ruling party was rattled by the opposition’s growing momentum.

“They have 31 governors, they have control of the Senate and the House, but they don’t have control of the people,” he said, expressing confidence that the ADC would prevail in 2027.