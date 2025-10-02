ILO commends Nigeria for advancing gender equality, ratification of key Conventions

— As Nigeria revalidates world of work gender policy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE International Labour Organization, ILO, on Thursday said over the years, Nigeria has shown true leadership in advancing gender equality through the ratification of key ILO Conventions.

The ILO commended Nigerian government for the ratification of Convention 100 which is on equal remuneration – guaranteeing equal pay for work of equal value and Convention 111 that centers on discrimination (employment and occupation) -committing to eliminating discrimination in all its forms.

Dr. Vanessa Phala, Director, ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Liaison office for ECOWAS, stated the above in her address on the occasion of the validation of the national world of work gender policy organized by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja.

The world body further noted with admiration the ratification of Convention 190 on violence and harassment in the world of work, saying Nigeria was one of the first countries in Africa and the first in West Africa to ratify.

“These commitments place Nigeria at the forefront of the global movement to ensure workplaces free from discrimination, violence, and harassment, and to promote equal opportunity for all. Today’s policy builds directly on these international standards, translating them into a practical national framework for action.

“Importantly, the policy acknowledges the intersecting vulnerabilities faced by specific groups; workers in the informal economy. persons with disabilities, those with family responsibilities, and migrant workers. By doing so, it reaffirms the principle that no worker should be left behind, regardless of gender, status, or circumstance.

“This policy’s strategic focus on pay equity, prevention of workplace violence and harassment, affirmative action for women’s leadership representation, and gender-responsive workplace environments aligns with Nigeria’s national development goals as well as global standards such as the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

Continuing, the Country Director said: “Importantly, the policy also encourages gender mainstreaming as a core value across all sectors and emphasizes the dismantling of systemic barriers that limit women’s full participation in the economy.”

ILO reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace.

The Country Director, represented by Dr. Runo Onosede, said: “Our vision is clear: workplaces that respect human rights, guarantee equal opportunity, eradicate discrimination and violence, and harness the full potential of all individuals. Nigeria’s adoption of this policy is a testament to that vision becoming a tangible reality.”

In an opening remarks, the Director, Inspectorate Department, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Olaolu Olaitan said the meeting was a continuation of the collective journey towards ensuring that the Nigerian workplace is inclusive, equitable, and free from all forms of violence, harassment, and discrimination.

“The National World of Work Gender Policy represents a milestone in our national efforts to mainstream gender into labour administration, inspection, and workplace practices. It is not just a policy document; it is a tool that will help shape a more just and productive world of work for both men and women.

“This re-validation exercise provides us with a unique opportunity to carefully review the draft policy, strengthen its provisions, and ensure that it reflects both our national context and international best practices,” she said.

In his welcome address, the Oxfam Country Director in Nigeria, John Makina, said the gathering marked a significant milestone in the shared journey toward fostering an inclusive, equitable, and gender-responsive workplace environment across Nigeria.

“As advocates and influencers, we carry a profound responsibility to shape policies and practices that not only recognize but actively promote equality, dignity, and opportunity for all workers—regardless of gender or social status.

“This gathering is not just another exercise; it is a clarion call to action. The policy we are validating today has the potential to transform Nigeria’s workplaces into spaces that close the gender pay gap, embrace diversity, promote inclusion, and safeguard decent work for all. It is a tool for creating safe, equitable, and enabling environments where both women and men can thrive, individually and collectively,” he said.

He explained that Oxfam is an international non-governmental organization whose mission is to end inequality, poverty, and injustice globally.