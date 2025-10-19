I wish Nigeria won’t qualify for 2026 World Cup – South Africa Minister

Super Eagles

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has declared that he does not want the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking during an interview with Radio 947 in Johannesburg, McKenzie accused Nigeria of attempting to undermine South Africa’s qualification campaign.

The comment comes amid growing tension between both nations following a dramatic World Cup qualifying group.

South Africa faced a major setback when FIFA deducted three points from their tally for fielding an ineligible player — a penalty that initially jeopardized their automatic qualification hopes.

Nigeria took advantage of the situation by winning their final two group matches to stay in contention for the top spot.

However, South Africa ultimately clinched the Group C ticket with a 3-0 win over Rwanda on the final day, sealing their place at the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

Nigeria, on the other hand, now faces a tough path through the continental playoffs to keep their qualification hopes alive — a prospect McKenzie says he strongly opposes.

“I heard you saying earlier that we [South Africa] were rooting also for Nigeria,” he said.

“I want to make it very clear that I wish for them not to qualify [for the 2026 FIFA World Cup].”

The 51-year-old former gangster-turned-minister claimed Nigeria worked against South Africa’s World Cup ambitions, insisting that his stance is a response to perceived hostility.

“I knew what they did behind the scenes for us not to get there (qualify for the World Cup). I want them to lose; they will not go to the World Cup, and another African country must go,” he added.

“It’s not that [I don’t like Nigeria]. I give the energy you give, they don’t like us and we don’t like them, that is all.

“It is not personal. It’s like [the rivalry] between [Kaiser] Chiefs and [Orlando] Pirates.”

Nigeria will face Gabon in the continental playoff in November, and if successful, they will advance to a final clash against either Congo DR or Cameroon for a chance to represent Africa at the intercontinental playoff.

Vanguard News