FIFA ranking: Super Eagles back in Africa’s top 5, rise to 41st in world

Nigeria has made a notable leap in the latest FIFA world rankings, climbing four places from 45th to 41st globally and securing the fifth spot in Africa.

The rise signals a steady resurgence for the Super Eagles on both the continental and global football stage.

Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Algeria continue to dominate Africa’s football hierarchy, holding the top four positions ahead of Nigeria in latest FIFA world ranking.

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco remain Africa’s highest-ranked team at 12th in the world with 1,710.11 points, followed by Senegal (18th, 1,650.61), Egypt (32nd, 1,525.31), and Algeria (35th, 1,510.26).

Nigeria’s rise reflects a gain of 11.6 points (from 1,483.86 to 1,495.46), boosted by back-to-back victories during the latest international window.

The upward movement strengthens the Super Eagles’ reputation as one of Africa’s football powerhouses despite recent challenges in competitions.

Across the continent, the top ten African nations in the rankings now include Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire (42nd globally), and Tunisia (43rd). Côte d’Ivoire, hosts of the last Africa Cup of Nations, gained 7.88 points to move to 42nd, while Tunisia also improved by 7.78 points to secure 43rd.

Globally, Spain has reclaimed the No. 1 position with 1,880.76 points, overtaking Argentina (1,872.43) and France (1,862.71). England and Portugal round out the top five, followed closely by the Netherlands, Brazil, and Belgium.

Vanguard News