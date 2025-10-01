How Maduagwu met her untimely death

•Robbers killed one vigilante member; tied 4 others, locked them up

Fresh facts emerged yesterday about how late Arise TV News Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, died as she was said to have jumped from her second-floor apartment, in a desperate attempt to escape the intruders.

Maduagwu, born December 26, 1995, was also a trained lawyer before pursuing a career in broadcast journalism.

It was further gathered that one of the vigilantes attached to the sprawling compound, located in Katampe axis of Abuja, was shot dead by the armed robbers who were said to be 15 in number.

Aside from the vigilante that was killed, four other vigilantes, it was gathered, had their hands tied and locked up, as the one killed was said to have proven stubborn by refusing to surrender.

It was also learned that 10 flats, consisting of one-bedroom and 2-bedroom, were robbed by the robbers.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed security and law enforcement agencies to quickly conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Maduagwu and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

Also, Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, among others, mourned Maduagwu’s passing.

Relatives of the slain journalists alleged that the hospital staff initially declined treatment because identification documents had not been produced, a delay they said contributed to her death.

At Maduagwu’s house, Unique Apartments, Plot 1706, Katampe, Abuja, yesterday, this reporter and other sympathisers were prevented from accessing the compound by the Police, who had cordoned off the place. No pictures were also allowed to be taken.

It was gathered that all the vigilantes who were on duty at the 22 flats 2-storey building compound, each costing between N2.5 million and N4 million per annum, had all been changed.

However neighbours who spoke under condition of anonymity, the armed robbers came to the compound about 2.30a.m., and operated for about one hours and 30 minutes without intervention from the police or other security agencies.

One of the tenants said they were all in hiding when they heard gunshot downstairs, adding it was the shot that killed the vigilante.

One of the vigilantes, who was locked up, was said to have disclosed that Maduagwu jumped from her one-bed-room flat located on the 2nd floor of the building which must have caused her death.

It was alleged that when the Police arrived the scene, Maduagwu was still alive but coudn’t be moved to the hospital immediately because the police said they had no fuel in their patrol vehicle. However, one of the vigilantes disputed this.

“What happened was that when the armed robbers left, one of the residents who summoned courage to come out, discovered that she was in a state of coma as a result of the injury she sustained from the jump. She could not even talk.

“It was when the resident was taking her to the hospital that he met the Police coming to the compound and told them the person he is carrying is a victim of the armed robbery attack and that he is rushing her to the hospital to save her life and some policemen followed them,” he added.

The vigilante said further that over 10 flats were robbed in the building.

Reacting to the incident yesterday, President Tinubu said he received with deep sorrow the news of the tragic passing of Ms Maduagwu, who was killed in the attack.

Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga said: ” Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.

“Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.”

While commiserating with the bereaved family, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and will continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all its forms.

NGE mourns

Also reacting, NGE in a statement by the President, Mr. Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, General Secretary, expressed sadness over the death of Maduagwu.

“By Somtochukwu’s untimely death, journalism has lost not just a good professional who was committed to shedding light on important issues and giving voice to the voiceless but also one who represented the future of journalism in the country.

“The loss of this dedicated journalist from armed robbery incident is a stark reminder of the dangers Nigerians face daily in their homes and on the street. We cannot help but reflect on the issue of insecurity that plagues our nation. The increasing frequency of armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and other violent crimes has created an environment of fear and uncertainty for both citizens and professionals like journalists.

“We demand action from the government to address the root causes of insecurity and take measures to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. We demand that those responsible for Somtochukwu’s death be fished out by security agencies and made to face the full weight of the law.

“At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with Arise News and the broader journalism community. We pray that the memory of this talented young journalist who died at her prime inspire excellence in journalism, even in the face of adversity. May the memory of this vibrant journalist be a blessing to all who knew her.”

NUJ calls for forensic investigation to ascertain true cause of death

Similarly,the Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT chapter, in a statement by the Secretary, Jide Oyekunle, said: “The council, hereby, calls on the police and other relevant security agencies to immediately launch a thorough forensic investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

“Somtochukwu was a brilliant, passionate, and dedicated broadcaster whose professionalism and poise endeared her to colleagues and viewers alike. She represented the best of a new generation of Nigerian journalists, bold, ethical, and committed to the truth.

‘The NUJ FCT Council extends heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the management and staff of Arise Television at this difficult time. Her sudden demise is a painful reminder of the increasing security challenges in the country and the urgent need for accountability. In honour of her memory, the NUJ urges members of the media community to reflect on the values

“Somtochukwu upheld integrity, excellence, and service to society, while offering prayers and support to her grieving family. Though her life was brief, her impact was profound. May her legacy continue to inspire courage and truth in journalism.”

First Lady, Atiku, Obi mourn

In a condolence message, yesterday, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, described the deceased as “one of the nation’s young and brilliant minds in the journalism profession,” adding that it was painful to see her life “cut short in her prime.”

While condoling with the Chairman, Arise News Media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, Maduagwu’s family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones, the First Lady expressed hope that the perpetrators were apprehended as soon as possible and brought to book.

She prayed “God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and gives her family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Atiku, in his tribute via his X handle, said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Maduagwu, an Arise TV newscaster who was killed in an armed robbery attack in Abuja,” he wrote, extending his sympathies also to the management and staff of the station.

“My condolences also go to the management and staff of @ARISEtv. It is my prayer that the family, friends and colleagues be comforted by this loss at such a very young age,” he said.

Also, Obi, in a post via his X handle, described Maduagwu as “a brilliant young anchor and trained lawyer whose voice engaged, informed, and inspired many.”

He noted that her tragic passing was not just a personal loss to her family and colleagues but “a huge blow to journalism and to our nation.”

He further stressed the need to prioritise citizens’ safety, saying “no Nigerian should go to bed fearful of what the night may bring, or lose their life in such senseless ways.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her grieving family, the Arise News family, and all who mourn her. May her soul rest in peace, and may we, as a nation, work harder to build a country where lives are valued and protected.”

Maduagwu’s death shocking-Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the late 29 year-old Maduagwu, fondly called “Sommie” by colleagues, as a fast, rising star in the broadcast profession, noting that she discharged her duty diligently and passionately while on air, reporting

The governor also commiserated with the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues, management and staff of ARISE News, especially the founder Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, over the death of Maduagwu.

“Maduagwu was a diligent and thoroughbred professional. Her death was a big shock considering the way she was killed, but we take solace in the Almighty God that she lived a fulfilled life and made positive impacts in the media industry.

“She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, associates and colleagues and the entire management and staff of ARISE News. I pray that God will comfort everyone that was close to her and grant her eternal rest,” the governor said.

Unearth, bring killers to justice, Oborevwwori tells security agencies

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the management of ARISE News, and the entire media community.

He said: “This cruel murder is a sad reminder of the dangers journalists face in the course of carrying out their constitutional duties. I urge security operatives to ensure that those behind this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.”

Oborevwori reiterated his administration’s unwavering support for the safety of journalists and the protection of press freedom, noting that the media remained a vital partner in strengthening democracy and accountability in Nigeria.

Soludo mourns

Governor Soludo, in his condolence message, eulogised Miss Maduagwu, describing her as a shining star whose light had been prematurely extinguished.

“At just 29 years old, she had already distinguished herself as a news anchor, reporter, and producer with Arise News Channel, where her vibrant voice and professional excellence connected with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

“A lawyer by training and a journalist by passion, Sommie exemplified the industrious and excellence-driven spirit for which Anambra indigenes are renowned,” Soludo said.

He also called on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough, swift and transparent investigation into the heinous crime and ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to justice expeditiously.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a letter of condolence addressed to the Chairman of the Arise News channel, Chief Obaigbena, stated: “I write to convey our deepest condolences to you and the entire ARISE News family on the shocking and untimely death of your esteemed anchor, Ms. Christelle Maduagwu, who by every account was a vibrant and a dedicated news anchor, consummate lawyer, and a model of professionalism whose work resonated with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.”

Idris said he was saddened by the “heinous incident that cut down a promising young journalist in her prime,” adding that “Ms Somtochukwu’s tragic death is a grievous loss not only to the ARISE News family but to the Nigerian media fraternity, and indeed the nation.”

He gave assurances for a swift investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the late news anchor.

Obidients mourn Arise broadcaster, Maduagwu

The Obidient Movement has Expressed deep grief over the death of Maduagwu, the Obedient Movement in a statement by Dr. Yunusa Tanko and Nana Kazaure, National Coordinator and Director Strategic Communications and Media respectively, in Abuja, yesterday. said: “The Obidient Movement strongly condemns the senseless killing of Maduagwu, a dedicated Arise News anchor, by suspected armed robbers in her home on September 29, 2025.

“This tragic event underscores the gross insecurity and brutal violence plaguing Nigeria, which has claimed too many innocent lives. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and her colleagues during this unimaginable time.

“Incidents like this further highlight the urgent need for collective action against the rising wave of violent crimes, kidnappings and armed robberies that have devastated families, communities and Nigerians as a whole.

“We call on the authorities to thoroughly investigate Somtochukwu’s murder and bring the perpetrators to book, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.

“We urge the government to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens, especially journalists and media professionals who risk their lives to report the truth.

“The Obidient Movement demands increased measures to combat insecurity, protect lives and property and restore peace and stability across the country.

“In honouring the memory of fallen Nigerians, we reaffirm our commitment to truth, justice, and human rights.

“As a movement focused on National Unity and Good Governance, we will continue to advocate for a safer, more just and equitable society for all Nigerians.

“We stand in solidarity with Somtochukwu’s loved ones and the journalism community, demanding justice and accountability.”

FCT CP condemns Arise TV News journalist’s death as cruel, senseless

In the same vein, FCT Police Command, CP Ajao Adewale condemned the killing of Maduagwu, “describing the incident as a cruel and senseless act that has no place in a sane society.”

A statement by Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer said: “The commissioner of police assured that the command remains fully committed to ensuring that justice is served.

“To this end, he has ordered a discreet and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He further directed the deployment of intelligence and operational assets to identify, track and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime. While assuring residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to public safety and the prevention of similar occurrences, the CP called on members of the public to support ongoing investigations by providing timely and useful information to the Police.

“He charged all FCT residents to always ensure they raise prompt alarm in every suspicious situation, with a view to denying criminal elements in our society opportunity to carry out their evil plans.”