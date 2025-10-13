Group rallies support for Tinubu, Oborevwori’s second term

…Urges Opposition to Back Incumbents

Convener of Deltans Want MORE: Deltans want Renewed Hope, Olorogun Ese Kakor, has thrown his weight behind the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, for a second term in office by stakeholders of the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC).

The endorsement was made on Sunday during a stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in Asaba, where party leaders cited the impressive performance of both the President and the Governor as justification for the early support.

In a statement issued in Warri on Sunday, Kakor described the decision as a strategic move to consolidate the gains already recorded in governance at both the federal and state levels. He urged other political parties to emulate the APC by endorsing the incumbents, stressing that continuity in leadership is crucial for sustainable development.

Kakor particularly highlighted the giant strides of Governor Oborevwori since assuming office, noting that the current administration has demonstrated visible capacity, focus, and people-centred governance across critical sectors.

He pointed to the ongoing expansion and dualisation of the Asaba–Ughelli Road, a flagship project aimed at improving connectivity between the state capital and the oil-producing areas, as well as the construction of three major flyovers and road interchanges in Warri and Effurun, handled by Julius Berger. These projects, valued at over ₦78 billion, are designed to decongest traffic, stimulate commerce, and redefine urban infrastructure in Delta State.

Kakor also commended the Governor’s intensive urban renewal drive, which has delivered new internal roads and drainages in Asaba, Warri, Ughelli, Sapele, and several other towns, improving mobility and reducing flooding in previously neglected communities.

In the education sector, he acknowledged the construction and renovation of hundreds of classroom blocks, equipping of technical colleges, and upgrading of tertiary institutions to meet modern standards. These, he said, reflect the Governor’s commitment to youth development and quality education.

He further praised Oborevwori’s social welfare and empowerment programmes, including grants and soft loans for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), skills acquisition schemes for youths and women, and targeted interventions for vulnerable groups under the MORE Agenda, an acronym for Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security.

On healthcare, Kakor cited the strengthening of the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme and the renovation of several primary health centres to expand access to affordable healthcare across rural and urban communities.

“Since the return of democracy, the performance of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori has remained unparalleled. Their leadership has brought tangible progress to the nation and our state in particular,” Kakor declared.

He pledged his group’s continued support for both leaders, expressing optimism that their second terms would deepen reforms, accelerate infrastructure development, and further stabilize the political and economic landscape.