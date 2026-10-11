Top 10 highest-paid content creators in 2026 – Forbes ranking

MrBeast has emerged as the world’s highest-paid content creator, earning an estimated $300 million as social media influencers expand their businesses into entertainment, technology, consumer products and streaming.

According to Forbes’ 2026 Top Creators ranking, the 50 creators featured on the list collectively generated $1.02 billion, representing a 20 per cent increase from $853 million recorded in the previous year’s ranking.

The publication, edited by Steven Bertoni, with reporting by Zoya Hasan and Alexandra York, alongside Sofia Chierchio and Martina Di Licosa, highlighted how digital creators are transforming their online popularity into lucrative business empires.

From YouTube personalities and TikTok stars to podcasters and entrepreneurs, the creators are increasingly competing with traditional entertainment companies through original productions, brand partnerships, merchandise and investments.

Forbes noted that creators are also making significant inroads into Hollywood and streaming. Examples include films developed from online content that have generated hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, as well as digital personalities securing deals with major streaming platforms.

Here are the 10 highest-paid creators featured in the Forbes 2026 ranking, based on their reported earnings.

1. MrBeast — $300 million

Total followers: 873 million | Average engagement: 3.00%

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, tops the ranking with estimated earnings of $300 million.

He built his popularity through elaborate YouTube challenges, stunts and competitions before expanding into a business empire spanning entertainment, food, merchandise and technology.

His company, Beast Industries, oversees ventures including Feastables, Lunchly, analytics platform Viewstats, and toy and clothing licensing.

According to Forbes, his YouTube channels have more than 640 million subscribers and attract over five billion views annually.

MrBeast has also expanded into streaming with Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video, with its third season already in production at the time of the report.

In February 2026, Beast Industries acquired Step, a financial app designed to teach teenagers about investing and money management. Forbes also reported that the company had attracted venture investment at a valuation of $5 billion.

2. Dhar Mann — $65 million

Total followers: 171 million | Average engagement: 0.09%

Dhar Mann ranks second with estimated earnings of $65 million, driven by scripted videos that focus on life lessons, relationships and personal transformation.

His production team of approximately 200 people creates digital shows that, according to Forbes, generate nearly 300 million views in a typical week.

Mann’s content reaches audiences in 13 languages, helping him build a global following across social media platforms.

He has also expanded beyond short-form digital entertainment. His partnership with the NFL saw him serve as the league’s “Chief Kindness Officer” for Super Bowl LX, while a deal with Fox Entertainment will see him produce 40 vertical dramas over 18 months.

His business model demonstrates how creators can build production companies capable of supplying content to traditional broadcasters and emerging digital platforms.

3. Steven Bartlett — $52 million

Total followers: 38.7 million | Average engagement: 0.22%

British entrepreneur and podcast host Steven Bartlett ranks third, with estimated earnings of $52 million.

Bartlett is best known for The Diary of a CEO, an interview podcast that grew from a project he started at his kitchen table into a major media brand.

According to Forbes, his holding company, Steven.com, is valued at $425 million and has interests spanning media, publishing, live events and investments.

His commercial partnerships include Spotify, LinkedIn and Adobe. He has also invested in technology companies Replit and Lovable.

Bartlett continues to expand his television profile through Dragons’ Den, the investment programme in which entrepreneurs pitch business ideas to potential investors.

His success illustrates how podcasting can develop into a wider business involving advertising, investments and entertainment.

4. Markiplier — $38 million

Total followers: 76.8 million | Average engagement: 0.21%

Mark Edward Fischbach, known professionally as Markiplier, occupies fourth place with estimated earnings of $38 million.

Initially known for gaming videos and online entertainment, Markiplier has moved into filmmaking, demonstrating how established creators can use their digital audiences to support projects outside social media.

His self-funded and self-produced feature film, Iron Lung, screened in approximately 3,000 theatres across North America and generated $50 million at the box office, according to Forbes.

The creator also negotiated a 50-50 revenue split with theatres, an arrangement that gave him a direct stake in the film’s theatrical performance.

Beyond filmmaking, Markiplier continues to host the podcasts Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team.

5. Rhett & Link — $37 million

Total followers: 45.6 million | Average engagement: 0.12%

Comedy duo Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal rank fifth, with combined estimated earnings of $37 million.

The childhood friends are best known for Good Mythical Morning, their long-running YouTube talk show featuring food challenges, product reviews, trivia and discussions about popular culture.

Forbes reports that the programme produces approximately 240 episodes annually and attracts nearly 20 million viewers.

The duo also operates the Mythical Kitchen channel, which features the Last Meal series hosted by Josh Scherer. Guests have included Tom Hanks, Gordon Ramsay and Ed Sheeran.

Their expansion into Tubi and publishing, including their fourth food book, Spaghetti Head & Chicken Fingers, further demonstrates their ability to turn a digital entertainment brand into multiple revenue streams.

6. Charli D’Amelio — $18 million

Total followers: 209.8 million | Average engagement: 11.59%

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio ranks sixth with estimated earnings of $18 million.

She rose to global prominence through dance videos on TikTok and has since expanded her career into theatre, fashion and other forms of entertainment.

Following her Broadway run in & Juliet, D’Amelio returned to posting dance content and YouTube vlogs while maintaining major fashion partnerships.

She serves as a Prada ambassador and has appeared in campaigns for Kate Spade.

Her position on the list highlights the commercial value of a highly engaged social media audience, particularly for creators whose influence translates into brand partnerships and opportunities beyond digital platforms.

7. Druski — $20 million

Total followers: 38.5 million | Average engagement: 13.77%

Comedian and internet personality Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, ranks seventh with estimated earnings of $20 million.

He gained recognition through comedy sketches shared on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram before expanding into mainstream advertising and television.

His commercial appearances include campaigns for T-Mobile and Dunkin’, while his collaborations have brought him alongside entertainment figures such as Kevin Hart, Timothée Chalamet, Jeff Bridges and Zoe Saldaña.

Forbes also highlighted his role as host of the BET Awards in June.

Druski’s career illustrates how internet comedy can serve as a launchpad for opportunities in advertising, live entertainment and mainstream media.

8. IShowSpeed — $30 million

Total followers: 184 million | Average engagement: 0.39%

Popular streamer IShowSpeed ranks eighth with estimated earnings of $30 million.

The creator, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., initially gained attention through gaming videos featuring titles such as NBA 2K and Fortnite.

His popularity grew significantly after clips of his energetic reactions and gaming outbursts went viral on TikTok.

He later diversified into football-related content, collaborating with global stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, before expanding into travel livestreams and videos.

His projects include Speed Does America and Speed Does Africa. His commercial partnerships include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Beats by Dre and Doritos.

Forbes also highlighted his World Cup 2026 Tour with FIFA as part of his expansion into football-related entertainment and global travel content.

9. Mark Rober — $30 million

Total followers: 90.7 million | Average engagement: 0.23%

Former NASA engineer and science communicator Mark Rober ranks ninth, with estimated earnings of $30 million.

Rober is known for highly produced YouTube videos that explain scientific concepts through experiments, engineering projects and elaborate stunts.

His content includes projects designed to teach physics through roller coasters, explore scientific approaches to escaping Alcatraz and demonstrate robotics in collaboration with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Forbes, his team of approximately 100 people produces episodes that can cost seven figures to make.

Rober also operates CrunchLabs, a business that sells science and engineering kits through a subscription model.

His work combines education and entertainment while attracting commercial partnerships with companies including Rivian, Google and Disney.

10. Codie Sanchez — $31 million

Total followers: 10 million | Average engagement: 0.37%

Entrepreneur and former journalist Codie Sanchez rounds out the top 10, with estimated earnings of $31 million.

Sanchez creates content focused on entrepreneurship, business ownership and investment opportunities, particularly in businesses that are often overlooked by technology-focused investors.

Her educational videos discuss ventures such as laundromats, vending machines and landscaping businesses, encouraging audiences to consider established industries that can generate recurring revenue.

She shares business advice across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, with Forbes reporting that her content reaches more than seven million followers across these platforms.

Rather than focusing on get-rich-quick promises, Sanchez advocates acquiring and operating businesses as a route to building wealth.

Her position on the list highlights how financial education and practical business advice can become profitable creator-led enterprises.

Source: Forbes’ 2026 Top Creators ranking. Earnings and audience figures are Forbes-reported estimates and may reflect different measurement periods.

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