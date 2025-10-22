Govs must stop acting like emperors, face governance — Oyelese, ex-Minister

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — FORMER Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, yesterday, lampooned state governors, accusing them of neglecting their constitutional responsibilities and hiding behind the Federal Government to excuse poor governance.

Oyelese, in a statement, also accused some governors of ruling with arrogance and detachment, describing them as “emperors in democracy” who have lost touch with the realities of their people’s sufferings.

He lamented that many governors, despite receiving substantial monthly allocations, continue to perform far below expectations while shifting blame to President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government.

The former Minister said: “With the huge financial resources available to the states today, no governor has any moral justification to complain about hardship or pass the buck to Abuja.

“It is hypocrisy of the highest order for leaders who sit on billions to tell their citizens that only the President can make life better.

“Across the states, we see public servants behaving like untouchable monarchs. They receive massive allocations yet have nothing to show.

“Instead of performance, they point fingers at the centre, pretending to be helpless. But the people are hungry, angry and watching; their patience must not be mistaken for weakness.”

Oyelese also condemned what he called the growing collapse of morality in public leadership, warning that unchecked corruption, injustice and indifference to the masses’ plight were pushing the country towards dangerous instability.

“When thieves become kings and the law becomes their protector, a nation loses its soul. Nigeria cannot survive on selective courage.

“The time has come for our leaders to act with conscience before the anger of the poor turns into revolt,” he said.