Full List: 8 disqualified housemates in BBNaija history

The BBNaija reality show is no stranger to controversy, with several housemates prone to being disqualified.

From fighting to other aggressive acts, the BBNaija house has seen it all.

Several Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates have been disqualified over the years for violating house rules, primarily involving physical violence, inappropriate behavior, and other rule breaches.

Here is a full list of housemates disqualified in history:

Kemen (Season 2, 2017)

The first-ever BBNaija housemate to be disqualified after he was caught on camera sexually inappropriately touching fellow housemate TBoss while she was asleep.

Khloe and K-Brule (Season 3, 2018)

Both disqualified after accumulating three strikes due to aggressive behavior and physical confrontations. Khloe used derogatory language about K-Brule’s mother, which triggered a fight and subsequent strikes leading to their disqualification.

Tacha (Season 4, 2019)

Disqualified following a physical fight with Mercy Eke, involving pushing and hair-pulling, which is against the show’s rules on physical violence.

Erica (Season 5, 2020)

Faced disqualification after multiple rule breaches, including abusive language towards a housemate, disrespecting house rules by pouring water on the Head of House bed to stop another housemate from sleeping there, and other confrontations.

Beauty Tukura (Season 7, 2022)

Disqualified due to aggressive behavior, including throwing her wig and glasses at a fellow housemate during an argument and showing aggression towards other housemates.

IU Prisa (Season 9, 2024)

Reportedly disqualified before entering the house for revealing she was selected for the show prematurely, which violates BBNaija confidentiality rules.

Faith (Season 10, 2025)

Disqualified after a physical altercation with housemate Sultana during a skincare task rehearsal, leaving Sultana with a twisted ankle. Faith was asked to leave the house immediately after the incident, marking the latest in a series of high-profile disqualifications in BBNaija history.

