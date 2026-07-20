Iran says Spain World Cup win brought joy to critics of US, Israel

Spain’s midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Iran on Monday congratulated Spain on its victory in the World Cup, saying that it had brought happiness to people around the world who opposed the United States and Israel.

On social media, the winning side appeared to have won support from people around the world thanks to the Spanish government’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza and Madrid’s criticism of the war in Iran.

On the other hand, Israeli politicians and football fans had rallied for Argentina, whose President Javier Milei has been a vocal supporter of Israel’s policies.

“The players’ defence of the Palestinian people and the support of Spain for Iran… showed that freedom and assertiveness are characteristics of that intelligent and respectful nation,” said Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

He added that the victory, “not only made the hearts of the Spanish people happy, but also the hearts of many free and independent and justice-loving nations of the world.”

Earlier, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said: “The behaviour of the Spanish national team and Spain’s stance in general in recent months in opposing aggression, genocide and oppression was valuable.”

AFP