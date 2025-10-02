Breaking: Faith disqualified from BBNaija season 10

Big Brother has officially disqualified housemate Faith from the ongoing BBNaija season 10 show after a physical altercation with fellow contestant Sultana.

The decision was announced by Biggie on Thursday following an emergency meeting at the main lounge, and Faith was asked to leave the house immediately.

Recall a heated altercation broke out on Thursday morning between Faith and Sultana during a skincare task rehearsal, leaving Sultana with a twisted ankle.

The clash began after Sultana accused Faith of being controlling and insisting on leading the group despite the task not being related to his medical expertise.

The situation escalated when Faith dragged a basket containing group materials, causing Sultana to fall and sustain an injury. She also claimed her hand was hurt in the process.

Despite interventions from fellow housemate Kaybobo, who briefly took the basket from Faith, tensions remained high.

Frustrated, Sultana declared she could no longer work with Faith in the same group.

