[Video] ‘Get me Nigerian passport,’ IShowSpeed jokes after meeting Seyi Tinubu, children at World Cup

American online streamer Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, shared a light-hearted moment with Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, and his children during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

A video from the streamer’s livestream showed Seyi Tinubu, wearing a Spain jersey, seated in the VIP section of the stadium with his children and other family members as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the World Cup.

“Tell your dad to get me a Nigerian passport.”



— IShowSpeed after meeting Nigerian President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, at the World Cup final.



Video Credit : IShowSpeed Live#worldcup#fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/WYCjv2vjff — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) July 20, 2026

Earlier, IShowSpeed featured in the closing ceremony where he opened the pre-match entertainment with a performance of his latest single, “World Cup (Champions),” alongside drummers and dancers.

During the livestream, a man accompanying Seyi Tinubu approached IShowSpeed and informed him that the president’s son was present.

The 21-year-old content creator then walked over to greet the family, posed for photographs with the children and exchanged pleasantries with Seyi Tinubu.

“It is nice meeting you,” Seyi Tinubu told the American streamer after they shook hands.

In a humorous remark to the family, IShowSpeed said, “Tell your dad to get me a Nigerian passport!”, drawing laughter before continuing his livestream.

The joke came months after IShowSpeed’s visit to Nigeria during his Speed Does Africa tour, where he received a warm welcome from fans across the country.

During his stay in Lagos, the YouTuber livestreamed visits to popular attractions, including Lagos Island, Freedom Park and the Nike Art Gallery. He also met Nigerian music stars Davido and Zlatan Ibile and celebrated his 21st birthday in the country.