Nigerian newspapers review: Superb Spain rule the world, overwhelm Argentina

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Spain overwhelming Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Another headline features Oyinlasola Badejo-Okunsanya winning the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential election and pledging accountability.

Vanguard reports that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said Nigeria’s petrol imports surged by 207 per cent in June 2026, reversing earlier gains recorded in domestic refining as local supply declined sharply.

Moving to other newspapers, The Guardian leads with the Debt Management Office (DMO) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery mobilising N11 trillion in six months despite the struggles of the real sector.

The Punch reports that the federal government has stepped in after marketers of petroleum products stated that the loading of fuel has been put on hold at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery following the facility’s decision to sell fuel in dollars.

Lastly, The Nation leads with Nigerian authorities urging the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take the issue of xenophobia in South Africa from the regional bloc to the continental body, the African Union (AU), for decisive action against the country.

Vanguard News