From Ajangbadi to world stage: How Anthony Madu danced his way to stardom

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Few years ago, on a rainy afternoon in Ajangbadi, a densely populated community in Ojo, Lagos, an 11-year-old boy twirled and leaped barefoot on a wet pavement.

With no proper dance studio, no ballet shoes and no mirrors to practice in front of, young Anthony Madu poured his heart into each move. He recorded the moment, uploaded it online and unknowingly set in motion a story that would inspire millions across the world.

That video went viral. Today, Anthony is no longer just the boy dancing in the rain. He is now a scholarship student at the prestigious Elmhurst Ballet School in the United Kingdom and the subject of Madu, an Emmy award-winning Disney Original Documentary directed by Matt Ogens and Nigerian filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson.

A dream born in obscurity“When I started doing ballet, I never really expected much,” Anthony recalled, his voice soft but firm, during a conversation on Arise News’s The Morning Show, monitored in Abuja on Friday. “I was just doing what I loved to do. When the video went viral, that was my first ever wow moment”, he added.

His dream, once mocked in his neighborhood where boys are not expected to dance ballet, soon received global validation. Elmhurst Ballet School invited him for a short visit, and what began as a trial turned into a full scholarship. For Anthony, it was the breakthrough he never thought possible.

The adjustment, however, was not without challenges. From learning in a new environment to coping with homesickness, he admits one of the hardest things to give up is Nigerian Jollof rice. “That’s my favorite meal,” he chuckled.

Anthony’s story might have been lost in the endless noise of the internet, but two filmmakers saw more than just a viral clip.

Matt Ogens, an American director, described the moment he stumbled upon the video: “Sometimes you just feel something in your gut. I didn’t know his name yet, but I saw a kid lost in his dream, and I needed to know who he was.”

Ogens quickly reached out to his Nigerian counterpart, Joel Kachi Benson, best known for his immersive documentaries. Benson recalls traveling to Ajangbadi to meet Anthony and his mother: “What struck me was his determination. Despite the teasing and bullying, he just wanted to dance. I saw myself in him, in that desire to push through against the odds.”

The two filmmakers joined forces, convinced that Anthony’s journey was not just about ballet, but about resilience, culture and the power of dreams. Disney believed in the pitch, and soon, Anthony’s story became a global documentary.

More Than Ballet

Madu is not just about a boy dancing his way out of poverty. It is a story of hope, courage and what it means to belong. It is also about breaking stereotypes. In Nigeria, ballet is rarely seen as something boys should do. Anthony wants to change that.

“I want people to know that men can do ballet,” he said, inspired by Calvin Royal III, a Black dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. “You shouldn’t stop someone from doing what they love just because you don’t think it is right.”

The making of Madu was itself a test of endurance. The filmmakers spent nearly three years capturing Anthony’s journey – from the dusty streets of Ajangbadi to the polished studios of Birmingham, England.

“It wasn’t easy,” Benson admitted. “But we kept reminding ourselves: does this serve the story? We owed it to Anthony and his family. We had earned their trust, and we couldn’t betray it.”

The result was more than a film. It became a global statement about talent, determination and the limitless possibilities that can emerge from the most unlikely places.

From Rain-Soaked Streets to Emmy Glory

Today, Anthony Madu is not just a ballet dancer. He is a symbol of what can happen when passion meets opportunity. From Ajangbadi to England, from viral video to Emmy-winning documentary, his story is proof that dreams can sprout even on the roughest pavements.

As Anthony leaps higher into his future, he carries with him the spirit of millions of Nigerian children who, like him, are waiting for someone to see them – waiting for their own chance to dance in the rain.

Indeed, like one of the TV anchors said, there a thousand and one Anthony Madus in Lagos alone, looking for the right lift. Nigeria is a bike of talents. It is left for eagle-eyed creatives and directors, to, like Matt Ogens and Joel Kachi Benson, beam their searchlights in the appropriate places.