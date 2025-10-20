Five years after #EndSARS, Yesufu, Mr Macaroni, Rinu remember victims

A file image from the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Five years after the #EndSARS protests that shook Nigeria and called global attention to police brutality, prominent activists Aisha Yesufu, Rinu Oduala, and Mr. Macaroni have taken to social media to honour the memory of Nigerians who lost their lives during the demonstrations.

The activists, who were among the leading voices of the 2020 protests, used the anniversary to reflect on the events of October 20, 2020, and to call out what they described as the continued failures of governance and justice in the country.

Rinu Oduala, one of the organisers of the Lagos protests, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Five years on, we can only remember to resist. It shouldn’t have been at the expense of your lives. Many deniers of your deaths are still in power. We failed you and Nigeria failed us all.”

Her message echoed the frustration of many young Nigerians who believe that justice has not been served for victims of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting, where security forces allegedly opened fire on peaceful protesters on October 20, 2020.

Comedian and activist Mr. Macaroni also expressed anger over the state of the nation and the perceived lack of accountability since the incident.

Nigerian Youths lost their lives, jobs, families and dreams at the hands of the most corrupt and evil People we call Leaders!!!

He tweeted: “Nigerian youths lost their lives, jobs, families and dreams at the hands of the most corrupt and evil people we call leaders,” he wrote. “Even though my people are now in love with their oppressors, this day, 20/10/2020, is never to be forgotten nor forgiven.”

Aisha Yesufu, known for her outspoken activism, was equally scathing in her criticism of the government, accusing it of continuing the same repressive tactics.

“Five years ago, the Nigerian government shot unarmed protesters, and today the Nigerian government headed by an illegitimate president is shooting unarmed protesters,” she wrote.

The #EndSARS protests, which began as a youth-led movement against police brutality and extrajudicial killings, evolved into a broader demand for good governance and accountability.

Although the government later disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), many activists argue that the reforms promised have not been fully implemented.

Vanguard News