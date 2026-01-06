2027 Presidential Ticket: Dele Momodu cautions against ‘Wike scenario’ in ADC

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has warned the party leadership to enforce internal discipline to prevent the emerging opposition coalition from descending into chaos ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Momodu’s caution follows growing agitation from supporters and allies of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, who are calling on the ADC to hand him its 2027 presidential ticket. Among those backing the demand are Prof. Pat Utomi and activist Aisha Yesufu, both of whom have publicly issued strong positions over Obi’s political future within the coalition.

While Utomi has threatened to walk away if Obi ends up deputising anyone, Yesufu has vowed to oppose him should he emerge as a vice-presidential candidate rather than the presidential flagbearer.

MY CANDID ADVICE TO ADC: AVOID ANOTHER WIKE SCENARIO…



By DELE MOMODU



I was present when some members of Nigeria's opposition political parties gathered in Abuja last year to adopt ADC as their new vehicle for driving out the ruling APC from power…

I listened most keenly to… pic.twitter.com/ncOjPfJPL1 — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 6, 2026

Reacting to the development, Momodu, in an article posted on his verified X handle titled “My Candid Advice to ADC: Avoid Another Wike Scenario,” urged the party not to allow any individual or group to destabilise the platform.

He recalled being present when opposition figures converged in Abuja last year to adopt the ADC as a vehicle to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that participation in the coalition was voluntary.

“No one forced anyone to join,” Momodu said, adding that the conveners promised an open, democratic party where “no group or individual will be allowed to cause chaos.”

He noted that he was reassured by those commitments, particularly with former Senate President David Mark as chairman, whom he described as someone who “would brook no nonsense.”

However, Momodu lamented that “in recent time, some groups have introduced aggression and rambunctiousness into a fledgling cooperation.”

“How can a coalition work if some groups insist they must produce the top ticket by donation and coronation, without election or persuasion?” he asked.

Warning against repeating the mistakes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Momodu said the ADC must act decisively.

“This was how Nyesom Wike held PDP by the jugular till it became too late,” he said, adding that the party “should be a party of love and not a Fuji house of commotion.”

Vanguard News