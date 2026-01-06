I’ll oppose Peter Obi if he breaks his one-term promise — Aisha Yesufu

Prominent activist and political ally of Peter Obi, Aisha Yesufu, has said she would oppose the former Anambra State governor if he reneges on his pledge to serve only one term, should he be elected president in 2027.

Yesufu made the remark in an interview with Trust TV, insisting that Obi’s one-term promise is binding and must be honoured if he assumes office.

Obi had, in 2025, publicly committed to serving a single four-year term if elected.

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, he described the pledge as “sacrosanct” and said it was rooted in his belief in purposeful, accountable and time-bound leadership.

My One-Term, Four-Year Vow Is Sacrosanct



One of the greatest American Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures as a model of principled leadership. Another iconic figure, John F. Kennedy, did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and… — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) August 3, 2025

Recounting a private conversation with Obi after the 2023 presidential election, Yesufu said she sought a personal assurance from him on the matter.

“After the 2023 election, I went to Mr Peter Obi, and I looked him in the eye, and I said, Sir, I need your word on this,” she said. stressing the importance she places on keeping one’s word.

“I am someone whose words mean a lot to me. Even if I have to lose my life on it, I keep to my words,” she said.

According to Yesufu, Obi reaffirmed his commitment during that discussion.

“I asked him, are you going to do only one term? And he said, ‘Aisha, I’ve told you before, I will do only one term, so you can do so much, you can achieve so much within that one term,” she said.

Yesufu said it was that assurance that strengthened her confidence in Obi and her continued support for his political ambition. However, she warned that her support would end if he attempted to seek a second term in office.

“I can tell you now also, if and when Mr Peter Obi gets into office by the grace of God, and he does four years, and he says he wants to do an additional four years, I, Aisha Yesufu, will be amongst those that will be against it,” she said.

She added, “If you said something, you must stay by it.”

Vanguard News