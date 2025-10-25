Fitness coach, Oluchukwu Okeke set for Guinness World Record attempt

By Peter Egwuatu

Nigerian fitness coach and wellness advocate Oluchukwu Okeke, founder of Jemad Fitness, has announced her intention to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest step Aerobics Marathon scheduled to take place in December 2025.

Themed “Rise Beyond Limits,” the record attempt aims to inspire a new conversation about resilience, motherhood, and the power of movement as a form of healing and empowerment.

Oluchukwu’s journey toward this global challenge began with a deeply personal story. After battling postpartum depression, she found strength and recovery through step aerobics. What started as a personal outlet for emotional release gradually became a movement that now motivates hundreds of women across Nigeria to reconnect with their bodies and rebuild confidence through fitness.

“Stepping became my therapy,” Oluchukwu says. “Each move reminded me that I was still here, still strong, and still capable of becoming more. This record attempt is not just about endurance; it’s about hope. I want women to know that they can rise again, no matter what they’ve faced.”

Through her platform Jemad Fitness, Oluchukwu has built a thriving community focused on holistic wellness, self-love, and body positivity. Her upcoming world record attempt marks a milestone both for Nigerian fitness and for women redefining strength in their own terms.

The Guinness World Record attempt will highlight not just physical endurance but emotional resilience, a message Oluchukwu hopes will resonate across the world.