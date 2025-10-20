FG targets 20,000 jobs annually through NJFP

Shettima

The Federal Government of Nigeria is targeting the creation of at least 20,000 jobs annually through the launch of the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP).

The NJFP, a flagship initiative of the Federal Government being coordinated by the Office of the Vice-President, is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by the European Union (EU).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aim of the initiative is to connect high-potential graduates with real-world work experience, training, and mentorship in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

While inaugurating the Project Steering Committee of the NJFP 2.0 on Monday in Abuja, Vice-President Kashim Shettima urged the members to make sure the programme was inclusive, ensuring that the opportunity reaches every part of the country.

Shettima stated that the goal of the NJFP was to bridge the transition gap between learning and earning for thousands of young graduates with the required education but no job opportunity.

According to him, the programme represents “a deliberate attempt to translate the nation’s demographic strength into productive economic power.”

The vice-president maintained that the NJFP was a Nigerian programme, shaped by national priorities and the nation’s sense of purpose.

Shettima told members of the committee “to deepen that ownership, strengthen coordination across our institutions, and ensure that NJFP remains accountable to the ambitions of this administration.”

He also implored the committee to work towards tangible outcomes and ensure inclusivity.

”As we deliberate today, I encourage us to think not in terms of targets or figures alone, but in terms of outcomes that matter: young people whose lives change because this system works as intended.

”We have an opportunity here to demonstrate what partnership done right can achieve: where government leads with clarity, partners contribute with confidence, and results speak for themselves.

”Therefore, let us approach our work with that understanding. In scaling NJFP 2.0, inclusivity must remain at the heart of our design.

”Our young people are not a homogenous group; they live in different realities across regions, genders, and social backgrounds.

“We must ensure that this opportunity reaches every corner of the country—and that placements are tied to the sectors that will shape Nigeria’s future: agriculture, digital technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, and the creative industries,” Shettima added.

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Gautier Mignot, expressed confidence that the programme would transform the lives of young Nigerians.

He said that the support of the Nigerian government would optimise the full mandate of the NJFP 2.0.

The UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, described the NJFP 2.0 as a part of a larger national and continental vision which the UNDP is proud to support.

Attafuah said that the target was to work across Nigeria to build an ecosystem that creates jobs.

She applauded Shettima for spearheading the initiative, saying what young Nigerians need are investment opportunities and an enabling ecosystem to make use of their skills and expertise. (NAN)