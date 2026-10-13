2027: APC women promise issue-based campaign

Edu says Tinubu’s record will drive re-election bid

The Director of Women Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dr Betta Edu, has said the party’s 2027 presidential campaign will be issue-based, expressing confidence that the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration will strengthen his re-election bid.

Edu said on Monday in Abuja that Nigerian women were intensifying grassroots mobilisation across communities, households and voting constituencies to secure another mandate for Tinubu and sustain the implementation of his policies and development programmes.

She said the APC would focus its campaign on the administration’s record, ongoing infrastructure projects, economic reforms, educational opportunities and initiatives aimed at improving Nigerians’ livelihoods.

According to her, the party has achievements to present to voters and would focus on policies, programmes and measurable results rather than empty promises or personality-driven rhetoric.

Edu expressed appreciation to Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, as well as the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her advocacy for women, families and national development.

She also commended Vice-President Kashim Shettima and his wife, Nana Shettima; the Senate President and his wife; the Speaker of the House of Representatives and his wife; the Director-General of the PCC, Senator Abdulaziz Yari; the PCC secretary; the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma; APC governors and other party leaders for their contributions to grassroots mobilisation.

The APC women mobilisation director also appreciated women’s groups, associations, support organisations and political structures within the party for their commitment to the administration and its mobilisation efforts.

She acknowledged the contributions of governors’ wives, women leaders and grassroots organisers, whose activities across states, local government areas and communities, she said, had strengthened the party’s engagement with women.

Edu said women remained a formidable force in Nigeria’s electoral process because of their numerical strength and influence within families, community associations, markets, professional bodies and local political structures.

She stressed that the APC’s mobilisation strategy would extend beyond rallies and public declarations to sustained engagement, political education, direct communication with voters and election-day sensitisation and mobilisation.

The objective, she said, was to ensure that Nigerians understood the administration’s policies, assessed their impact on their lives and made informed decisions about the country’s future.

NELFUND, reforms feature in campaign message

Edu identified the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the initiatives through which the Tinubu administration was expanding access to higher education and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

She said the student loan programme was helping to address financial barriers that could prevent eligible students from accessing or completing tertiary education, while providing families with additional support in meeting educational costs.

According to her, NELFUND reflects the administration’s recognition that investment in education is essential to human capital development, economic productivity and the country’s long-term prosperity.

She said the programme, alongside infrastructure development, economic reforms and other sectoral interventions, would form part of the administration’s record that the APC would present to Nigerians during the campaign.

Edu maintained that the party would communicate its policies and achievements in clear, practical terms to help citizens understand the reforms and opportunities available to them.

She said the 2027 election would offer Nigerians an opportunity to assess the administration’s performance, adding that the party believed the country was moving towards a period of prosperity despite the challenges associated with its reforms.

For the Women Mobilisation Directorate, she said the immediate priority was to consolidate existing structures, improve coordination among women’s groups and ensure that the party’s message reached voters in rural and urban communities.

She emphasised that effective mobilisation required more than assembling crowds at political events, noting that consistent engagement, credible information and meaningful interaction with citizens were essential.

Edu particularly commended the First Lady for her role in the women’s campaign and efforts to promote women’s inclusion, family development and better opportunities for vulnerable groups.

She said women’s participation in governance should go hand in hand with efforts to strengthen their economic prospects and improve their quality of life.

The directorate, she added, would continue working with the APC national leadership, state chapters, women leaders and affiliated groups to communicate the administration’s policies and encourage active participation in the democratic process.

Edu expressed confidence that cooperation between the party’s leadership and its women’s structures would strengthen nationwide mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election.

She urged APC women to remain united, organised and committed to the party’s objectives, saying their contributions would be vital to communicating the administration’s record and consolidating support ahead of the polls.