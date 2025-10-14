Federal Government College, Ijanikin wins Bible Society quiz for visually impaired

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS — Federal Government College (Senior), Ijanikin, has emerged the overall winner of the 7th ‘You Can Be Their Eyes’ (YCBTE) Bible Quiz Competition organized by the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) for visually impaired students.

The 2025 edition of the competition, held at the Salvation Army Church, Shomolu, featured contestants from five schools across Lagos State, including Bethesda School for the Blind, Surulere; Federal Government College (Junior), Ijanikin; King’s College (Junior), Obalende; and Pacelli School for the Blind.

Federal Government College (Senior) clinched first place with 80 points, followed by Bethesda School for the Blind with 70 points, while King’s College (Junior) came third with 55 points. Pacelli School for the Blind and Federal Government College (Junior) took fourth and fifth positions with 50 and 45 points, respectively.

Expressing their excitement, winners Precious Ehikhoya and Gideon Oghorodi thanked the BSN for creating an inclusive platform to showcase their knowledge and talents.

Chairman of the event, Mr. Yekini John, urged the students to stay confident and focused despite life’s challenges.

“I assure you that nothing is impossible for God. Don’t give up on yourselves; the sky is your starting point. God has made you special for a purpose which you must fulfil,” he said.

Representing the BSN General Secretary and CEO, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, the Church and Public Relations Manager, Mr. Lucky Ogwu, reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to making the Bible accessible to all Nigerians.

He noted that the BSN has translated the Bible into 27 Nigerian languages, as well as sign language and Braille, to ensure inclusivity.

Ogwu also appealed to the government and private sector to support educational initiatives for persons with disabilities.

“Translation, publishing, and programmes like this require significant funding. God has deposited abilities in those with disabilities that well-meaning Nigerians should help nurture,” he said.

The event ended with the presentation of cash prizes and other valuable gifts to the winners in recognition of their outstanding performances.