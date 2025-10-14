FCT projects: Expect what you have not seen during Tinubu’s third anniversary – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday declared that Nigerians will see what they have never seen before in Abuja during President Bola Tinubu’s third year anniversary.

Wike assured that Tinubu would ensure that Nigeria gets to the promised land.

He spoke during the commissioning of access roads in Sector Centre B, by Dakibiyu District.

According to Wike; “By next year, Mr President’s third year anniversary, Nigerians will see what they have never seen before.

“So, I’m pleading with all Nigerians to continue to be patient, we will get to the promised land, and through Mr President it will be a different narrative, you can see it coming.

“As far as FCT is concerned, will anybody, no matter how you may hate anybody or how you felt to have lost the election, somebody has to win as there is no GG in elections, somebody will win and the other person will lose.”

The Minister also noted that critics can’t deny the ongoing transformation in the capital city, adding that such is a testament to the works of the president.

“So even if you hate Mr President can you deceive yourself to the point that you will say nothing is going on in the FCT? Certainly not.

“So from there you will also know what Mr President is doing in other areas, see where we are either to flag off or to commission projects and that is what the dividends of democracy is all about,” he added.

Wike, who also emphasized that he works for President Bola Tinubu, said “his (Tinubu) judgment, as far as I am concerned, has always been aimed at putting this country in the right perspective.

“I have told people not to bother; be focused. When you start delivering, achievements will silence all critics. Today, they have nothing else to say, but we are concentrating on roads, and I said, take it easy.”

Wike also disclosed that his administration intends to focus on the education sector soon: “Very soon, they will see that we will be focusing on schools, so critics will have nothing to say. They wake up in the morning and tune in to national television and all they will see will be what we are doing.”

He also acknowledged the supportive role of his Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud, noting her cooperation in carrying out his responsibilities as FCT Minister: “My dear Director of Ceremony, you have said it all. In 2011–2012, when I was appointed Minister of State for Education, that was when I met you, and you gave us all the necessary support in running Universal Basic Education and the Almajiri schools. I am happy to have a Minister of State who has been very supportive.

“It’s not easy to have two ministers working so closely and cooperatively. I was a Minister of State, and I knew what happened in other ministries. Without working together, you cannot achieve anything.

“So, Minister of State, I want to commend you and thank you for the support. I also thank, in particular, the FCDA through the ES for your support. Most of the projects we are commissioning have been under you and the Coordinator of STD.”