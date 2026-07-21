Trump says US ‘not finished at all’ with Iran

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the United States was far from finished with Iran and warned the next US military target could be an underground nuclear complex known as Pickaxe Mountain.

Pickaxe Mountain is a deeply buried nuclear site near Natanz where Western intelligence suspects Iran is building an undeclared enrichment facility.

“We’ll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily,” Trump said, adding that he would not normally announce targets but “there’s not a thing they can do about it.”

Trump estimated it would take Iran more than 20 years to rebuild from current damage, addressing reporters during a White House meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

“If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild. Okay, and we’re not finished at all…we’re not leaving right now.”

Iran stepped up its strikes in the Middle East on Tuesday, two weeks after its war with the United States resumed, with Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain coming under attack.

AFP