Senate expands Safe Schools probe to TETFund, NELFUND, UBEC, others

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has expanded the mandate of its Ad hoc Committee investigating the implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) and granted it an additional three weeks to conclude its assignment.

The expanded investigation will now cover the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The resolution followed a motion moved on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), under Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2026 (as amended).

Presenting the motion, Kalu said preliminary findings indicated that the implementation and funding of the Safe Schools Initiative intersected with the activities of several federal agencies responsible for education funding, student welfare and social intervention programmes.

According to him, investigating the initiative without examining the roles of the related agencies would not provide a comprehensive assessment of issues affecting school security and educational intervention programmes.

“The issues surrounding student security, educational infrastructure funding and social intervention schemes for vulnerable learners across the country are deeply interwoven. Investigating the Safe Schools Initiative without reviewing these complementary bodies will result in fragmented legislative oversight,” Kalu said.

He explained that the expanded mandate would enable the committee to produce a more comprehensive report aimed at strengthening accountability, transparency and the effectiveness of intervention programmes.

Under the new terms of reference, the committee will examine financial flows, operational challenges and accountability mechanisms relating to the Safe Schools Initiative and the affected agencies.

It will also review intervention programmes linked to school feeding, emergency support for displaced students and educational rehabilitation initiatives administered by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and NSIPA.

The committee is further expected to examine infrastructure and security intervention projects funded by TETFund, assess NELFUND’s disbursement processes and operational framework, and review UBEC’s interventions in basic education.

Seeking additional time, Kalu said the committee had been unable to complete visits to some critical locations because of its extensive schedule and other legislative responsibilities.

“We’re supposed to submit our report, and there are four key areas that were not done. I needed the permission of the Senate so that we can conclude it in the next two or three weeks and come back with a report,” he said.

Following a voice vote, the Senate approved the committee’s request and granted a three-week extension.

The Senate constituted the committee in December 2025 to investigate the implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative following renewed concerns over attacks on schools and abductions of students.

The initiative, launched in 2014 after the abduction of schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State, was established as a partnership involving the Federal Government, international development partners and the private sector to strengthen security in schools, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

The ongoing probe is examining the utilisation of funds allocated to the programme and the effectiveness of interventions aimed at improving school safety across the country.

The expanded investigation is expected to provide the Senate with a broader assessment of educational and humanitarian intervention programmes and their impact on the safety and welfare of Nigerian students.