Rights activists, lawyers protest at Federal High Court

…Submit Petitions to US, South African Embassies

…Demand fair treatment for Nigerians and African litigants abroad

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Human rights activists and lawyers under the banner of the Legion of Mary Social Justice Troopers on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Federal High Court in Abuja before marching to the embassies of the United States and South Africa, where they submitted petitions calling for what they described as fair treatment of Nigerians and other people of African descent in foreign judicial systems.

The protesters carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “Stop Discrimination Against Nigerians,” “Respect Due Process,” “Justice for African Descendants,” “Africa Must Rise,” and “End Judicial Bias Against Black Litigants.”

They urged the Nigerian government and the international community to pay greater attention to concerns raised by Africans seeking justice abroad, particularly in the United States.

Addressing journalists during the protest, Barrister Okechukwu Okafor of Beverly Hills Chambers, one of the counsel in a matter pending before the Federal High Court in Abuja, said the demonstration was organised to draw attention to what the group views as challenges affecting access to justice for people of African descent in some foreign jurisdictions.

According to him, the protest also sought to encourage dialogue on issues relating to due process, equal treatment before the law and broader concerns about the experiences of African litigants overseas.

“This protest is peaceful, lawful and intended to draw attention to concerns we believe deserve public discussion. We are saying that justice should not depend on a person’s race or country of origin,” Okafor said.

He added that the group was calling for equal treatment of Nigerians before foreign courts and respect for internationally recognised principles of fairness and due process.

“No one is asking for special treatment. What we demand is equal justice, equal access to the courts and equal protection under the law. Those principles are the foundation of every democratic society,” he said.

Okafor explained that the protest was also linked to a case pending before the Federal High Court in Abuja, which, according to him, raises issues relating to the treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in foreign legal systems.

He said the campaign was intended to encourage greater attention to concerns about access to justice, immigration procedures and the rights of African litigants.

The lawyer further stated that the group had petitioned the United States and South African embassies, urging the relevant authorities to consider their concerns and promote fairness in judicial and administrative processes affecting Nigerians and other Africans.

According to him, the protesters are seeking equal treatment for Nigerians before foreign courts, transparency in immigration-related decisions and adherence to due process.

He added that the group believes these issues deserve continued engagement through lawful and peaceful advocacy.

“We have chosen peaceful advocacy to raise issues that we believe require attention. Our message is that Nigerians deserve to be treated with dignity wherever they are, and that justice should be administered fairly and without discrimination,” Okafor said.