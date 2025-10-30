Ekiti 2026: Female APC aspirant prays court to void Oyebanji’s endorsement

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State

Mrs Abimbola Olawumi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti, has prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja to nullify the party’s primary that produced Gov. Biodun Oyebanji as its candidate.

Mrs Olawumi, in a suit filed by her team of lawyers led by O.A. Olawuyi, sought an order setting aside the APC’s purported disqualification of her.

Besides, she sought “an order of injunction restraining the 1st defendant (APC) from excluding the claimant from participating in its primary election for the nomination of its candidate for Ekiti State Governorship Election pending the determination of the suit.”

The claimant, Olawumi, had, in the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2221/2025, sued APC and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st and 2nd defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the suit dated Oct. 20 and filed on Oct. 21, the aggrieved party member sought four reliefs.

She urged the court to declare that her disqualification by the party during its screening exercise for the purpose of nominating its candidate for the forthcoming election, without compliance with the provisions of Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act, 2022, was unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.

“A declaration that the claimant, having been duly cleared at the initial stage and being a bona fide member of the APC, is entitled to participate in the party’s primary election for the nomination of its candidate for the Ekiti State Governorship Election.”

Giving five grounds while her prayers should be granted, Olawumi averred that she is a registered member of APC and an aspirant for the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

According to her, the claimant was unlawfully disqualified during the screening exercise conducted by the Ist defendant on 24th September, 2025.

“The disqualification was done without compliance with Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which provides that only a political party, aspirant, or candidate who complains that any of the provisions of the Electoral Act or party guidelines has not been complied with may apply to the High Court for redress.

“The procedure adopted by the 1st defendant was arbitrary, contrary to fair hearing, and inconsistent with both the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act,” she said.

The aggrieved aspirant said the court is vested with jurisdiction to determine pre-election matters involving the nomination of candidates by political parties.

This Originating Summons is brought pursuant to Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Sections 6(6)(b) and 251(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.

Olawumi, whose matter is presently before Justice Peter Lifu, equally sought three questions for determination.

NAN reports that Oyebanji had, on Monday, emerged as APC candidate for the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

He was affirmed by 885 delegates drawn from the 177 wards across the statutory 16 local government areas of the state, at the venue of the primary, held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

