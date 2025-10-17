Diri, Jonathan applaud Best Western Plus for boosting Bayelsa’s hospitality sector

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The grand opening of Best Western Plus at the Oxbow Lake, Yenagoa, has marked a major milestone in Bayelsa State’s growing hospitality and tourism industry.

The ceremony, attended by top government officials, business leaders, and industry stakeholders, featured Governor Douye Diri and former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as special guests of honour.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Oxbow Lake, the launch underscored Bayelsa’s rising potential as a destination for both business and leisure. Guests enjoyed guided tours, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a reception showcasing the hotel’s modern elegance and premium facilities.

Governor Diri commended the establishment as a clear demonstration of private sector confidence in Bayelsa’s economy.

“The Best Western Plus Yenagoa represents more than a hotel; it is a reflection of our state’s readiness for investment, tourism, and sustainable development,” he said. “We are proud that this brand has chosen Bayelsa to expand global hospitality standards and create jobs for our people.”

Former President Jonathan also praised the project for enhancing Yenagoa’s profile as an emerging urban and business hub.

“This development proves that with vision and persistence, the Niger Delta can attract world-class investments,” he said. “I commend the Adukeh family and their partners for their commitment to excellence and their contribution to the state’s economic transformation.”

The Chairman of Best Western Plus at the Oxbow Lake, Arc. Harcourt B. Adukeh, expressed gratitude for the government’s support.

“Having Governor Diri and former President Jonathan with us at this historic opening is a great honour,” he said. “Together with the Best Western International brand, our architects, engineers, and financiers have transformed a vision into a living symbol of progress that will welcome visitors from across Nigeria and beyond.”

Initeme Adukeh-Eromhonsele, Executive Director of the hotel, described the event as “a proud moment for Bayelsa.”

“This opening reflects our vision to bring world-class hospitality to this city while celebrating the warmth and vibrancy that make Yenagoa unique,” she said.

Guests toured the property’s standout features, including luxurious rooms, long-stay serviced residences, a spa, fitness centre, outdoor pool, and the Red Lotus Asian Restaurant.

Catering to both business and leisure travellers, the hotel also offers flexible meeting spaces and banquet halls that can accommodate up to 250 guests.

General Manager Chand Ram said the launch reaffirmed Best Western’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Nigeria, joining its thriving properties in Asaba and Enugu, and positioning Yenagoa as a fast-growing destination for business and tourism in the Niger Delta.