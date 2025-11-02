Defection to APC in Bayelsa’s interest — Diri

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) was taken in the overall interest of the state.

Diri stated this on Sunday during the 14th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day held at the Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene, Yenagoa—his first public comment on his resignation from the PDP in mid-October.

He noted that although some people might not immediately understand the rationale behind his political move, time would reveal that the decision was made with sincerity and for the benefit of Bayelsa.

“Somebody had to take the decision, and I took it on behalf of the state,” he said. “Some of you might not understand now, but later it will be clear. Politics is for development, not for harming your brother. The peace and security we enjoy today are reasons to thank God.”

The governor highlighted the completion of inherited projects, the initiation of new ones, and the sustained atmosphere of peace as evidence of the state’s progress.

Also speaking, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Senior Policy Adviser, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, said unity remained Bayelsa’s greatest strength and urged residents to remain supportive of the Diri administration. He commended the state for institutionalising a culture of thanksgiving, describing it as a practice that attracts divine favour.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who attended the thanksgiving for the first time, described Diri as a unifier. He said the governor’s decision to realign politically was timely, adding that Bayelsa should not remain disconnected from key national development conversations.

Similarly, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, praised Diri’s developmental strides and prayed for God’s guidance as he leads the state.

Delivering the sermon titled “Reasons Why We Should Thank God,” the General Overseer of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, said thanksgiving strengthens faith and assures victory. He urged the people of Bayelsa to remain steadfast.

In their goodwill messages, Senator Konbowei Benson, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Didi Walson-Jack, Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), and President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) Prof. Benjamin Okaba, commended Governor Diri’s efforts and reiterated the importance of unity in the state.

Dignitaries at the event included the governor’s wives, Dr. Gloria Diri and Justice Patience Ama-Diri; Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen-Abbas; Senators Benson Agadaga and Sunday Katung; Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; and others across politics, traditional institutions, and industry.

The 14th annual thanksgiving featured music ministrations by Asu Ekiye and the Bayelsa Choir.

Meanwhile, the Samson Siasia Sports Complex has been refurbished ahead of Governor Diri’s formal reception into the APC scheduled for today.