Home » News » Defection to APC in Bayelsa’s interest — Diri
News

November 2, 2025

Defection to APC in Bayelsa’s interest — Diri

UNILAG to honour Gov Diri with Professorial Chair, book launch for exemplary leadership By Prisca Sam-Duru In a major announcement recognizing outstanding public service, the University of Lagos Consultancy Services (UNILAG Consult) has revealed plans to honour Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri. The honour is in recognition of his transparent, inclusive, and visionary leadership style. The triple-event tribute is slated for November 5, 2025, at the University of Lagos Main Auditorium. The ceremony will feature the public presentation of a new book titled: “Leadership Chronicles of Governor Douye Diri,” an International Public Lecture, and the formal launch of a Professorial Chair on Good Governance. The Managing Director and CEO of UNILAG Consult Limited, Professor John Oyefara, who confirmed the initiative on Wednesday during a press briefing, emphasized Governor Diri’s commitment to inclusive governance and the strategic use of technology to advance the health and education sectors. According to Prof Oyefara, the Professorial Chair is designed as an enduring academic legacy dedicated to research, teaching, and policy dialogue that champions the principles of good governance and leadership excellence across Nigeria and Africa. The initiative, he stated further, aims to document and preserve the crucial lessons of transformational leadership for future generations, stressing that integrity, inclusiveness, and accountability form the bedrock of national progress. The forthcoming book he said, will delve into the governor’s political journey, philosophy, and societal impact stressing that, “This Chair will serve as a living academic legacy, dedicated to promoting research, teaching, and policy dialogue on ethics in leadership, transparency, innovation, and people-centred governance.” He added, “The triple event is designed to celebrate and institutionalise the leadership ethos and accomplishments of governor Diri, a man whose governance style exemplifies vision, inclusiveness, and integrity. His commitment to technology-driven governance, democratic values, and national unity stands as a model for both current and aspiring leaders.” Distinguished Professor of English at UNILAG and the book’s General Editor, Professor Hope Eghagha, also highlighted that the event speaks eloquently of the University’s mission to bridge the gap between academia, policy, and practical leadership so as to strengthen democratic governance in the continent. Prof Eghagha commended governor Diri’s focus on driving quality healthcare in the state with technology, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and education, which he maintained has positioned Bayelsa State as a model of inclusive governance in the Niger Delta. Project consultant Sola Ojewusi further highlighted the Governor’s significant achievements, particularly in healthcare. Ojewusi cited the innovative use of drones for drug delivery to remote parts of Bayelsa, a strategy that has reportedly saved lives and ensured rapid medical access for the citizenry in critical situations. The event is set to host several national and international dignitaries, members of the academia, policymakers, and the diplomatic community to discuss the future landscape of governance in Africa.

Gov Diri

State Making Progress Due to Unity — Oborevwori

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) was taken in the overall interest of the state.

Diri stated this on Sunday during the 14th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day held at the Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene, Yenagoa—his first public comment on his resignation from the PDP in mid-October.

He noted that although some people might not immediately understand the rationale behind his political move, time would reveal that the decision was made with sincerity and for the benefit of Bayelsa.

“Somebody had to take the decision, and I took it on behalf of the state,” he said. “Some of you might not understand now, but later it will be clear. Politics is for development, not for harming your brother. The peace and security we enjoy today are reasons to thank God.”

The governor highlighted the completion of inherited projects, the initiation of new ones, and the sustained atmosphere of peace as evidence of the state’s progress.

Also speaking, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Senior Policy Adviser, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, said unity remained Bayelsa’s greatest strength and urged residents to remain supportive of the Diri administration. He commended the state for institutionalising a culture of thanksgiving, describing it as a practice that attracts divine favour.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who attended the thanksgiving for the first time, described Diri as a unifier. He said the governor’s decision to realign politically was timely, adding that Bayelsa should not remain disconnected from key national development conversations.

Similarly, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, praised Diri’s developmental strides and prayed for God’s guidance as he leads the state.

Delivering the sermon titled “Reasons Why We Should Thank God,” the General Overseer of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, said thanksgiving strengthens faith and assures victory. He urged the people of Bayelsa to remain steadfast.

Related News

In their goodwill messages, Senator Konbowei Benson, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Didi Walson-Jack, Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), and President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) Prof. Benjamin Okaba, commended Governor Diri’s efforts and reiterated the importance of unity in the state.

Dignitaries at the event included the governor’s wives, Dr. Gloria Diri and Justice Patience Ama-Diri; Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen-Abbas; Senators Benson Agadaga and Sunday Katung; Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; and others across politics, traditional institutions, and industry.

The 14th annual thanksgiving featured music ministrations by Asu Ekiye and the Bayelsa Choir.

Meanwhile, the Samson Siasia Sports Complex has been refurbished ahead of Governor Diri’s formal reception into the APC scheduled for today.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.