China, Nigeria deepen cultural ties with Wushu Friendship Cup

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

In a bid to deepen cultural and diplomatic ties, China and Nigeria are set to host the 2025 Chinese Ambassador Cup Wushu Championship, also known as the China–Nigeria Friendship Cup.

The initiative, jointly organised by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria through the China Cultural Centre in Abuja and the National Sports Commission, is aimed at promoting youth engagement, sports diplomacy, and cultural understanding between the two nations.

The championship, scheduled to hold at the end of this month in Abuja, will bring together athletes, martial arts enthusiasts, and cultural ambassadors from across Nigeria to celebrate the spirit and discipline of Wushu — a traditional Chinese martial art that symbolises peace, respect, and inner strength.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja recently , officials from both countries emphasised that the event would serve as a bridge of friendship and cultural exchange, reflecting the growing partnership between Nigeria and China in various sectors including culture, sports, and education.

The Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Mr. Yang Jianxing, said the event would not only be a competition but also a celebration of shared values such as discipline, confidence, and harmony, qualities central to both Chinese and Nigerian societies.

He noted that the tournament, tagged China–Nigeria Friendship Cup, would also create opportunities for young Nigerians to learn from Chinese martial arts traditions and showcase their own talents on an international stage.

According to him, the collaboration demonstrates the mutual respect and understanding that have continued to define China–Nigeria relations, with culture serving as a vital link in deepening the bond between both nations.

The championship, which will take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, will feature six divisions of competition, including Tai Chi and creative team forms, with cash prizes for winners and free participation for all athletes.

He said, “We are here to announce that we are going to hold a very meaningful, very interesting event at the end of this month. The name of the event will be the Chinese Ambassador Cup Wushu Championship.

“The purpose of this event is to create an opportunity to gather athletes and lovers of Chinese martial arts, especially Wushu, to enjoy the beauty and spirit of the Chinese Wushu culture.

“In Chinese martial culture, Wushu is a way for self-defence. The stronger person has the responsibility to help the weaker. Through Wushu exercise, Chinese and Nigerian people can make themselves stronger and more confident.”

Mr. Yang, in his closing remarks, reaffirmed China’s commitment to using culture and sports as tools for mutual understanding.

He added that the event would strengthen friendship between the people of China and Nigeria and inspire participants to embrace discipline, confidence, and inner peace through martial arts.

The championship, he said, would become an annual event that promotes cultural appreciation and unity between both countries.

“Wushu or martial arts is a very important part of Chinese culture. Cultural exchange is very important between countries. Without culture, people will not understand each other,” he said.

The North Central Zonal Representative of the Nigeria Wushu Kung Fu Federation, Mr. Sesan Adeboyejo, described the championship as a platform for cultural exchange and youth development.

He announced that participants from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory would compete in six divisions, including Tai Chi, team forms, and creative forms.

Adeboyejo explained that the event would be free for participants, with accommodation and feeding provided by the organisers.

He said the competition would take place on October 29 and 30 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

According to him, a referee course would be held before the event to ensure all officiating aligns with international standards, while modifications would be made to suit local participation.

He noted that the competition would host about 150 participants from different states, with age categories ranging from children to adults.

He said, “Wushu is not a tool for violence; it is a tool for discipline, respect, and integrity. This beautiful tournament will happen between the Chinese and Nigerian teams, and it is a way to bridge cultural diversity and friendship between both countries.

“The first prize will go home with 500,000 naira, the second prize 300,000 naira, and the third prize 200,000 naira. There will also be consolation prizes for effort and perseverance.

“There is no fee for registration. Athletes from everywhere in Nigeria can come and compete in Abuja at no cost. Accommodation and feeding will be taken care of, and they will also have the chance to win cash prizes.”

Adding to the discussion, Patron of the FCT Wushu Association and President of the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria, Mykel Eneduwa, commended the Chinese Embassy for initiating the championship, describing it as a platform for youth empowerment and cultural exchange.

“The whole purpose of this is for youth engagement and cultural exchange between Nigeria and China. This partnership between the National Sports Commission and the Chinese Embassy has turned dreams into reality,” he said.