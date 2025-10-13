Bendel Insurance appoints Kennedy Boboye technical manager

Boboye

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EXACTLY one week after the suspension of its coach, the management of Bendel Insurance Football Club on Monday announced the appointment of Kennedy Boboye as the Technical Manager of the team.

A statement by the team’s Director, Media & Communications, Kehinde Osagiede in a statement said the appointment followed a mutual agreement between the management of the Benin Arsenals and Boboye for him to assume full responsibility for the club’s technical department with immediate effect.

‎”After a thorough evaluation, the management found Coach Boboye suitable for the role and has offered him a substantive two-year contract. The decision is based on his proven track record, impressive credentials, and extensive experience in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL),” the statement read.

‎

‎”Arrangements have been concluded for the official unveiling of the Delta-born tactician in Benin City on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

‎

“‎The management of Bendel Insurance FC is optimistic that Coach Boboye’s appointment will usher in a new phase of improved performance and renewed confidence in the ongoing season.

‎

‎”Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC), Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has expressed appreciation to Coach Baldwin Bazuaye (MON), an Executive Director in the Commission, who stepped in as Interim Technical Manager following the suspension of Head Coach Greg Ikhenoba on Monday, October 6, 2025.”

‎

‎Recall that the ESCC last Monday suspended Coach Ikhenoba and appointed former Super Eagles player Baldwin Bazuaye to take over on an interim basis.

The suspension followed Bendel Insurance losing their last Saturday’s home game by a lone goal to Nasarawa United.