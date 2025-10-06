NPFL: Bendel Insurance suspend coach over poor start to season

By Emmanuel Okogba

Bendel Insurance have suspended its coach Greg Ikhenoba over the side’s poor start to the 2025/26 season.

Insurance have managed just one win in their seven matches so far, with their latest fixture ending in a 1-0 home loss to Nasarawa United. They currently sit 16th on the NPFL table.

As a result, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, approved Ikhenoba’s suspension, with effect from Monday, October 6, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the club’s Director of Media and Communications, Kehinde Osagiede, in the interim, Coach Baldwin Bazuaye, MON, has been directed to take charge of the team’s technical crew pending further directives from the Commission.

Hon. Enabulele reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to restoring the club’s competitive edge and ensuring that Bendel Insurance reclaims its position among Nigeria’s elite football sides.

The management assured fans that necessary measures are being put in place to improve the team’s performance in subsequent fixtures.

The statement reads, “The Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission Hon Amadin Desmond Enabulele has approved the suspension of the Head Coach of Bendel Insurance Football Club Greg Ikhenoba.

“The suspension takes effect from Monday, October 6,2025.

“The Edo State Sports Commission boss took the decision following the poor performance of Bendel Insurance Football Club in the current season coupled with the 1-0 loss to Nasarawa United in the match day seven of the Nigeria Premier Football League at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Saturday.

“Meanwhile, the Edo State Sports Commission Chairman has directed Coach Baldwin Bazuaye, MON to hold forth as the Head of the technical crew of the Premier league club till further notice.”