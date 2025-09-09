As Abia Warriors make continental debut

By Solomon Igwe

In a mind-blowing accomplishment, Abia Warriors left fans and football enthusiasts gobsmacked. Like a tornado, they roared onto the Continental stage, defying odds and charting new territory. This major breakthrough, once a mere dream for the average Abia Warriors supporter, is now a jaw-dropping reality. Umu Chineke have broken the shackles of perennial underachievement, making history with their initial foray into Continental football. Go tell it on the mountain! Let the news resound across the length and breadth of the nation! Sing it to the birds! Proclaim it to the world! Abia Warriors have achieved the impossible, and the revelry is in full swing.

Abia Warriors’ impending maiden Continental appearance has left Nigerian football fans in awe, their minds racing in amazement, “How did they achieve the impossible?” They are still caught in the web of astonishment, still trying to figure out how the least expected team could truncate the norm and redefine possibilities.

A cursory look at their journey reveals the magic behind their success. As a club that builds quietly, it only takes careful observers to realise the steady progress made.

Coach John Sam Obuh’s appointment (in July 2023) as the Chairman of the club sparked a surprising transformation that even their ardent critics could not help but acknowledge.

With Obuh, the former Nigeria Under-17 and Under-20 Head Coach, at the helm of affairs, Abia Warriors had set an ambitious goal to hit the Continent in three seasons. They nearly sealed it in the 2024 President Federation Cup final. Unfortunately, losing to El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, dashed their hopes.

Instead of dwelling on that disappointment, they regrouped and refocused, culminating in the appointment of the Rivers State-born football coach, Imama Amapakabo, for his second stint with the club. A seasoned coach with a proven track record. He won the Nigerian league title with Rangers International FC in 2016.

During his unveiling, as an experienced coach, he recognised the challenges of rebuilding a team and the uncertainty of early results. He therefore appealed to the club’s teeming fans and supporters for patience and support as the team navigated that crucial phase.

The Warriors made a losing start to the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League season, succumbing to an unexpected 2-0 home loss to Remo Stars (the eventual league champions) despite playing so well in that match, their profligacy in front of goal being their only undoing. Their fans were obviously disappointed, but they took solace in the team’s overall display that offered them a glimmer of hope.

The Pride of Abia bounced back with resilience, securing two consecutive away draws in Uyo and Ijebu Ode, against Akwa United and Sunshine Stars, respectively, followed by a string of wins, including a hard-fought win over Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

However, their momentum was dealt a devastating blow by a stark reality check when Heartland FC (the Maze Millionaires) dealt them a 2-0 defeat in the Oriental derby, at the Umuahia Township Stadium, deflating their ego and eroding their confidence.

As the final whistle sounded, doubts crept in like shadows, raising questions about the team’s abilities. The Warriors, once proud and unyielding, faced their frailties head-on, their ego bruised by that defeat

Following the defeat, the team and the technical crew were subjected to the harsh glare of public scrutiny, their every step dissected and debated. Yet, adversity reveals true character, and Umu Chineke’s determination would be reignited.

As the Nigerian Premier Football League’s thrilling intrigue, captivating suspense and pulsating drama unfolded, the Nigerian football fraternity was immersed in predicting each team’s destiny based on permutations of results, but Abia Warriors’ chances of securing a Continental ticket were universally dismissed. Their disastrous elimination from the President Federation Cup by a non-NPFL side, Ahudiyannem FC, only reinforced the doubters’ views. Incredibly, as the naysayers doubted, Umu Chineke basked in self-belief and forged their own path.

With two games remaining, the league descended to its epilogue. Remo Stars had already won the league title. Meanwhile, Abia Warriors, sitting in 3rd position with a one-point advantage over Ikorodu City, their destiny hinged on two specific outcomes: beating El-Kanemi Warriors in their final home game and a loss for Ikorodu City against Remo Stars in Ikenne.

As the match got underway, the spectators eagerly awaited an early goal to calm nerves. However, their hopes were dealt a blow when news filtered in that the Lagos Boys had taken the lead against Remo Stars in Ikenne. The development sparked instant anxiety among the spectators. But their worries didn’t last long as Remo Stars made a stunning comeback. Just before halftime, El-Kanemi Warriors took the lead, very much against the run of play. A deafening silence breezed through the stands, and the disbelief on the spectators’ faces was too glaring to ignore.

When play resumed, the air was electric with tension. Each member of the crowd had his eyes locked on the field of play. The atmosphere was thick with expectation and anxiety. With eyes widening by the minute, each member of the crowd was a passable imitation of a man waiting in the labour ward to see his first baby.

Abia Warriors mounted relentless pressure on the visitors, which eventually paid off nine minutes into the second half. Ojonugwa Adejoh scored the equalizer with a powerful shot from the edge of the box. Later, at the 70-minute mark, Adejoh’s well-tailored cross was headed home by Emmanuel Ogbuagu, sparking wild jubilations among the spectators.

The Warriors sustained the lead, snuffing out a flicker of resistance from their opponents. The final whistle from the referee triggered pandemonium, unleashing a tempest of celebrations. Uncontainable excitement raged like an inferno, consuming every corner of the stadium. The Warriors have finally come of age.

The story doesn’t end there for Abia Warriors; a new era has dawned for the Umuahia-based side, and securing key support will be crucial to a successful Continental campaign.

The CAF Confederation Cup is tough terrain to thread. Competing effectively demands thorough and meticulous preparation. As a government-sponsored football club, the Warriors need robust support from the State Government to navigate this challenge.

The key areas to focus on include, but are not limited to:

– enhanced funding for welfare (players and officials), training camps and equipment.

– assistance in facilitating visa approvals for away matches.

– sufficient and prompt financial support for seamless travel arrangements and accommodation planning.

A group stage berth by Abia Warriors will yield significant dividends for the Abia State Government, including a tangible foreign exchange boost. The State Government should therefore amplify its assistance.

With the Continental showdown on the horizon, the Warriors’ fans and the Nigerian football fraternity eagerly await a successful outing and reclaim Nigeria’s Continental bragging rights.

To this end, Abia Warriors need total support. The organized private sector must heed their Clarion call for partnerships and sponsorships. Furthermore, the Abia State Government can play a crucial role by rallying corporate bodies, individuals and government agencies to support the club’s maiden Continental campaign.