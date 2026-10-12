Contractors have no reason to stay away from project sites – Kano govt

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State Government has said contractors handling public projects have no reason to stay away from their sites, stressing that it is intervening to resolve challenges between contractors and government agencies.

The Commissioner for Public Procurement, Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Comrade Nura Ma’aji Sumaila, stated this on Monday during a press briefing on the ministry’s monitoring and evaluation exercise for September 2026.

Sumaila said the ministry had been engaging contractors and the relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to address issues affecting project execution.

He explained that payment delays could sometimes prevent contractors from working at project sites, adding that the ministry intervened to resolve such challenges.

“When you are given a contract, it is because you have been found capable and technically qualified, so there is absolutely no reason why a contractor should stay away from a project site,” he said.

“We have been engaging the relevant government agencies and contractors to resolve issues affecting project execution and ensure that work continues. The contractors handling the road projects mentioned are also on site,” he said.

According to him, the ministry would continue to monitor projects and engage relevant parties to address delays and ensure that public investments deliver the expected benefits.

During the September monitoring exercise, the ministry inspected projects across Kabo, Dawakin Tofa, Tofa, Shanono, Gwarzo and Bagwai local government areas.

The commissioner said the exercise covered roads, school buildings and renovations, healthcare facilities, neighbourhood security infrastructure, solar-powered streetlights, drainage systems and water supply projects.

He disclosed that the ministry’s consolidated records contained 106 projects with a combined contract value of approximately ₦48.91 billion.

Of the projects monitored, 80 had reached 100 per cent physical progress, representing about 75.5 per cent of the total, while 20 were at different stages of completion and six had recently been awarded.

Sumaila said the ministry’s technical teams assessed the quality of work, identified challenges and recommended corrective measures where necessary.

He added that projects with incomplete work or quality concerns would undergo further technical reviews, while the ministry would continue engaging contractors and implementing agencies to address outstanding issues.