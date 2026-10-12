Top 10 African companies ranked among Forbes’ best employers in 2026

By Adegboyega Adeleye

South Africa’s Nedbank has emerged as Africa’s highest-ranked company on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2026 list, placing 26th globally, while Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) is the only Nigerian firm among the continent’s 10 highest-ranked entries.

The ranking, compiled by Forbes in partnership with Statista, features 900 companies headquartered in 52 countries, following a survey of more than 300,000 employees across over 50 countries.

Nine of Africa’s 10 highest-ranked companies are headquartered in South Africa, reflecting the country’s strong representation among large multinational employers.

GTBank ranks 277th globally and 7th in Africa, ahead of South African energy and chemicals company Sasol, healthcare group Mediclinic International and financial services firm Sanlam.

Here are the 10 highest-ranked African companies on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2026 list.

Nedbank — 26th globally

Country: South Africa

Sector: Banking and financial services

Nedbank is Africa’s highest-ranked company on the 2026 list, placing 26th globally. The South African banking group rose from 49th position in the 2025 edition, moving up 23 places to lead the continent’s entries.

The latest position earned by Nedbank puts it ahead of other African banking groups, including Standard Bank Group, Absa Group and FirstRand.

Standard Bank Group — 54th globally

Country: South Africa

Sector: Banking and financial services

Standard Bank Group ranks second among African companies with the best employers and 54th globally. The bank fell from 28th position in 2025, dropping 26 places in the latest edition.

Despite the decline, it remains one of Africa’s highest-ranked employers, alongside three other South African banking groups in the global top 105.

Absa Group — 98th globally

Country: South Africa

Sector: Banking and financial services

Absa Group ranks third among African companies and 98th worldwide. The South African financial services group recorded a slight decline from 97th position in the previous edition. Absa’s latest ranking significantly keeps it among the continent’s four highest-ranked employers, all of which are South African banking groups.

FirstRand — 104th globally

Country: South Africa

Sector: Banking and financial services

FirstRand ranks fourth among African companies and 104th globally. The financial services group is the parent company of banking brands including First National Bank and Rand Merchant Bank.

MTN Group — 133rd globally

Country: South Africa

Sector: Telecommunications

MTN Group ranks fifth among African companies and 133rd globally. The telecommunications company rose 33 places from its 166th position in 2025 and retained its position as the world’s third-highest-ranked telecommunications employer.

MTN operates across multiple African markets, including Nigeria. Its ranking refers to the wider group rather than its Nigerian operations alone.

Investec — 197th globally

Country: South Africa

Sector: Banking and financial services

Investec ranks sixth among African companies and 197th globally. The international financial services group operates in banking, wealth management and investment services.

Guaranty Trust Bank — 277th globally

Country: Nigeria

Sector: Banking and financial services

Guaranty Trust Bank is the only Nigerian company among Africa’s 10 highest-ranked employers on the 2026 list.

The commercial bank ranks 277th globally, making it the seventh-highest-ranked African entry and its latest position places it ahead of Sasol, Mediclinic International and Sanlam in the continental ranking.

GTBank’s inclusion also gives Nigeria representation in a list otherwise dominated by South African companies.

Sasol — 298th globally

Country: South Africa

Sector: Energy and chemicals

Sasol ranks eighth among African companies and 298th globally. The South African energy and chemicals group operates across industries involving fuels and chemical products.

Sealing a place in the global 300 is significant as it makes the Energy company one of the continent’s highest-ranked employers outside the banking and telecommunications sectors.

Mediclinic International — 460th globally

Country: South Africa

Sector: Healthcare

Mediclinic International ranks ninth among African companies and 460th worldwide. The healthcare group operates hospitals and provides specialist medical services.

Sanlam — 470th globally

Country: South Africa

Sector: Insurance and financial services

Sanlam completes the African top 10, ranking 470th globally. The South African financial services group has interests in insurance, investments, retirement savings and wealth management. Its placement makes it the 10th-highest-ranked African company in the 2026 list.

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