Jennifer Meyer marries Nigerian billionaire’s son Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii

American jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, 49, has married Geoffrey Ogunlesi, 34, the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi.

The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, October 10, at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii, United States.

According to reports, Meyer’s ex-husband, Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire, officiated the wedding, which took place less than three weeks after the former couple finalised their divorce on September 21. Meyer and Maguire announced their separation in 2016 and filed for divorce in 2020.

Who is Geoffrey Ogunlesi?

Geoffrey Ogunlesi is an entertainment executive and the founder and chief executive officer of The Ogunlesi Group, a Los Angeles-based music and entertainment management company established in 2022.

The company’s roster includes American rapper Young Thug, singer Charlieonnafriday, Broadway actor Myles Frost and Alabama Barker.

Related News Nigerian billionaire Geoffrey Ogunlesi engages fiancee with $500k diamond ring

Despite being born into a prominent Nigerian family, Ogunlesi has built his career in the entertainment industry rather than following his father into finance.

He began his career as an artist and repertoire (A&R) consultant at Warner Music Group, where he worked from 2013 to 2014. He subsequently spent nearly nine years at 300 Entertainment, helping to discover, develop and sign musical acts, according to People magazine.

Ogunlesi attended The Hotchkiss School, a boarding school in Connecticut, before earning a degree from Amherst College in Massachusetts.

His Nigerian family background

Ogunlesi is the son of Adebayo Ogunlesi, a Nigerian-born lawyer, investment banker and global financier. His grandfather, Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi, was reportedly Nigeria’s first professor of medicine.

Adebayo Ogunlesi founded Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in 2006, building it into a major infrastructure investment firm with interests spanning energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and waste management.

In 2024, BlackRock acquired GIP in a deal valued at approximately $12.5 billion. Adebayo Ogunlesi subsequently became a senior managing director at BlackRock while continuing to serve as GIP’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Forbes estimated his net worth at $2.6 billion as of October 11, 2026.

How Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi met

Meyer and Ogunlesi were first linked romantically in the summer of 2023. They made their red-carpet debut at the Baby2Baby Gala in November that year.

Meyer serves on the board of Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organisation that provides children living in poverty with essential items, including diapers, clothing and other basic necessities.

In August 2024, Meyer announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a photograph of the couple embracing alongside the caption: “YES!!!”

Couple welcomed baby girl in 2026

Before their wedding, Meyer and Ogunlesi welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in June 2026.

Meyer announced in December 2025 that she was expecting a child with Ogunlesi. The couple later shared the news of their daughter’s arrival on Father’s Day in June 2026.

Sharing a photograph of Ogunlesi holding their newborn, Meyer wrote on Instagram: “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212. Happy Father’s Day”

Meyer also has two children with her former husband, Maguire: daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17.

Vanguard News