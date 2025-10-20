Barber, Heyman @ 11th Sogal auction of modern, contemporary masters

By Chukwuma Ajakah

For its uniqueness in the history of Sogal art auction, the 2025 edition tagged has lineup of artists across generations and geographical areas.

Themed “Yemoja”, the 11th auction in the yearly event opens for preview on Wednesday, 29 Oct 2025-Friday, 31 Oct 2025, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., daily at Signature Beyond Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos. The auction starts online on Sunday, 2 November, 2025, from 5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

The theme of the auction derives its name from the mythology of the water goddess as captured by late modernist, Abayomi Barber (1928-2021) in Yemoja, oil on canvas painting dated 1990. The modern master’s rendition of the of the water scenery and imposing figure of the goddess Yemoja revisits the mastery of Barber’s strokes when it comes to realism painting.

Among the works of contemporary masters for the auction is a painting titled ‘Single Room — A Story of Resilience and Togetherness’, by Ogbemi Heyman. The narrative of a single room, where lives unfold — stories of laughter, struggle, and survival layered upon one another. The figures rest, intertwined yet distinct, sharing both space and spirit. Through bold strokes and earthy tones, Single Room captures the intimacy of everyday African life — the beauty and burden of coexistence.

Heyman’s Single Room…is not merely a painting of bodies at rest; it is a mirror of the people’s shared humanity — of community within confinement, of dignity amid scarcity. ‘Single Room…’ reminds us that even in the smallest spaces, there is warmth, love, and life unbroken.

The evocative piece by Heyman, which takes the spot of Lot 83, according to followers of the Sogal auction, will be among the remarkable works of the SOGAL Auction. The piece, like other lots in the Sogal auction, has been described as “a celebration of African art that tells our stories honestly and beautifully.”

The 2025 auction lineup spans generations of modernists, contemporary masters, mid-career artists, and geographies. Among the highlights of the works for the auction are Rah – Bird Mask (Lot 4, 1998), Ogaga Tuodeinye – Untitled (Lot 12, 1992), Amos Okosun Odion – Untitled (Lot 34, 2011), Ben Osawe – Untitled (Lot 35, 1997), Gbenga Offo – Have You Heard (Lot 38, 2005), Sam Ebohon – Untitled (Lot 42, 1993), Idowu Otun – Untitled (Lot 43, 1992), Jimoh Buraimoh – Approach I (Lot 48, 2007), Nsikak Essien – Untitled (Lot 49) and Obi Ekwenchi – Untitled (Lot 60, 1990). Among others are Chuks Anyanwu – Untitled (Lot 61, 1986), Muraina Oyelami – Human Shadow (Lot 65, 1994), Uche Okeke – Untitled (Lot 69, 1958), Jean Martinique Gensin (Côte d’Ivoire) – Untitled (Lot 84), Tony Nsofor – Yellow (Lot 90, 2007), Soly Cissé (Senegal) – Untitled (Lot 102, 1998), and Clary Nelson Cole – Untitled I, II, III (Lot 106, 1990).

Each work reveals a distinct vision, yet together they form a tapestry of African expression — tracing lines of memory, identity, and transformation across time and territory.

“Over the past decade, Sogal auction has become a cherished platform for both established and emerging artists, showcasing works that span decades—from iconic pieces dating back to the late 1950s to the vibrant works of today’s rising talents,” Rahman Akar of Signature Beyond stated. “At Signature Beyond, we pour our heart and soul into curating this collection, ensuring that every piece refects the rich diversity and depth of African art.”

Amar recalled how “this journey began with my own passion for art, which evolved from a hobby into a full-fedged career.” A trained chemical engineer who turned art collector, Akar revisited the evolution of art appreciation in Lagos. “I have been privileged to witness the evolution of the art scene and to handpick each work with great care.”

In city like Lagos, being the art hub of West Africa, Akar is often called “The Eye” for my ability to discern exceptional talent, and that reputation is refected in the quality of the pieces you’ll fnd in this 11th Sogal Auction this year.”