Masterpieces @ 2023 Sogal Art Auction

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

One of the most consistent outlets of secondary art market in Nigeria, Sogal Art Auction, is set for its 2023 edition with list of masterpieces and timeless artworks.

Starting with a preview from November 4 to 10, the auction tagged “Modern and Contemporary” holds on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Signature Beyond Art Gallery, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. The lots for the auction cut across paintings, sculptures, mixed media, and drawings among other medium that assert the high depth of creativity on display for the Sogal 2023 auction.

One of the sculptures for the auction from artist Ojegoke Pelumi Ayobami, titled “Adorable” symbolizes the profound essence of femininity. It portrays women as endearing and alluring, deeply cherished and respected within society. Accompanying the sculpture is a text which argues that women are different because they have “innate, unspoiled beauty,” maintaining a serene and charming demeanor even in the face of life’s trials.

The sculpture’s aesthetics include designs drawn from the vintage Adire style known as Kampala which pattern serves as a representation of women’s inherent beauty. The artist says: “I utilize this pattern in several of my artworks to convey the message of the extraordinary beauty that we may be on the verge of losing.”

From Emmanuel Adams Enesi comes sculpture titled “Undiscovered Treasures”, asserting the great depth of the 2023 Sogal auction. The sculpture depicts “Undiscovered Treasures” as would be irrevocably lost if people continue to shield their eyes, succumb to mental captivation, and turn a blind eye to setbacks, greed, and the relentless pursuit of power. “The fundamental question we face is: how can we, as individuals and as a nation, reclaim these dwindling treasures?”

Adding uniqueness to the Sogal Auction 2023 is Tayo Olayode’s “Face Series”. Olayode’s oeuvre includes paintings, sculptures, tapestries and large-scale sculptures in public spaces in Nigeria, utilizing diverse media including found objects such as rubber slippers, charcoal and metals. His fascination with unique textures and unusual applications led him to experiment and utilize complex techniques and styles. Olayode explores materials and methods through an emphasis on line and color, with an aesthetic language that spans abstraction, realism and surrealism.

In Choice Okereafor’s mixed media titled “Inner Peace” comes an ode to the quiet strength that resides within everyone. It’s a reminder of the importance of seeking moments of serenity, where the heart and mind find reprieve, and where the complexities of life are distilled into moments of profound clarity and harmony.

One of Nigeria’s popular festivals, Durbar, gets attention of Abdusalam Abdukareem in an oil on canvas painting dated 2023. Titled “Durbar”, the painting celebrates the festival described as a vibrant world of cultural celebration, history, and the timeless beauty of tradition. It serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity, reminding us of the importance of honoring our roots and embracing the diversity and richness of our global heritage.

In Dauda Mohammed’s mixed media of buttons on board, a multidimensional effect comes to energize creativity. One of his works for the auction asked: “Who am I?” Produced with thousands of painted cloth buttons, the work is inspired by what the artist describes as the “she’s” and “her’s” of this world. A text attached to the work explains: “The she that has a quiet confidence that screams loud, the she that is humble but strong, the she that is gentle but fierce, the she that is giving but not naïve, she chooses her battles wisely, she stays silent until it’s time to fight, and when that time comes, she rises like a strong woman and fights she does.” The gender specific in this context, Mohammed says, “can be both sunshine and rain, capable of both peace and war; she is a timeless beauty with refined elegance; and she fights for those who cannot fight for themselves. She is her own kind – a woman, a wife, a mother, and a sister.”

With over 60 lots, Sogal’s “Modern and Contemporary” auction also has window for absentee biddings. Organised by Signature Beyond Art Gallery, Sogal Auction made its debut in 2014 and has been consistent with emphasis on quality artworks for sale.