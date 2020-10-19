Enwonwu, Barber, Oshinowo for 6th Sogal art auction

Kindly Share This Story:

For six days, top modernists and contemporary artists will converge for the 6th Sogal Art Auction, featuring, among others, paintings, drawings and sculptures by Ben Enwonwu, Abayomi Barber, Kolade Oshinowo, Clary Nelson Cole, Muraina Oyelami and Rufus Ogundele.

Opening its preview from 19-24, with sales on 25 October 2020, at Signature Beyond Gallery, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, the yearly auction sale also features works of contemporary Nigerian and other West African artists like John Ogbeta, Djokou Kassi Nathalie (Cameroonian), Tolulope Okunlola and Charly Almeida (Benin Republic). The auction is putting on sales a total lot of 85 works from over 70 artists.

Observing all the Lagos State guidelines on Covid-19, the gallery assured that safety is its priority, particularly in the post-lockdown pandemic. “The 6th Sogal auction will be held live at Signature Gallery, 107 Awolowo Rd Ikoyi from 6:30pm to 8pm on Sunday 25th with Covid-19 guidelines to be well observed,” the auction house stated. “Also, the online and telephone biddings will be encouraged as the sales, like the previous editions, is expected to attract top collectors within Lagos, Nigeria and international bidders.”

Among the lots from the masters is a 1991 sculpture by Ben Osawe, Untiled, in highly stylised facial and elongated neck, depicting a lady in ornament of grace and elegance. There is also a rare bronze titled ‘Modern Warrior’, dated 1962, by Abayomi Barber. Captured in action, the warrior is clearly of a native, perhaps ancient depiction as the costumes indicate.

From the contemporary artists are works that mostly reflect thoughts of African youths in political and social themes. Such works include ‘February Weather’ by Kolawoke Olalekan, in a satirical commuter bus known as danfo, dated 2020; Bob Nosa-Uwagboe’s ‘Activist Detained illegally’, dated 2020, which talks about the challenges in Africa’s socio-political terrain; wood sculpture titled ‘Owl’ by Abdulahi Aliru, in a minimalistic style of oval shape; and Chukwuemeka Michael Osisiego’s ‘They Dominate We Stand and Look’, a 2020 mixed media that captures the current Nigerian situation of imbalance sharing of commonwealth, among other lots.

From all indications, the expectations at the 6th Sogal auction is high, as was suggested by the large number of new collectors during the past editions. Some of the collectors, it was disclosed, have been inspired by the quality of timeless art that Sohail art auction showcases every year. For the online and telephone bidding as well as preview, collectors can view the lots on the Sogal auction website.

For 27 years, Signature Beyond Gallery has been going strong, relying on its vast experience in art appreciation to keep the Sogal auction going stronger. Signature recalls that with an emphasis on quality, Sogal art auction entered the Lagos market scene on October 20, 2014. “Since then, we have continued to contribute to the growth of the domestic secondary art market, and consequently an increased appreciation of Nigerian and indeed African art internationally.”

The Sogal auction, Signature said, is also about preserving the works of masters as well as encouraging contemporary artists to promote artistic excellence.

