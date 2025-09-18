Why compact SUVs are winning in Nigeria — and Suzuki deserves look

By Theodore Opara

In Nigeria’s ever-evolving automotive landscape, one trend is clear: compact Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are taking over.

As road conditions and the growing complexity of city life challenge the dominance of sedans, more drivers are turning to smaller, more versatile SUVs that offer both comfort and resilience.

The compact SUV segment has become a battleground for manufacturers from Japan, Korea, China, and the U.S., each offering models tailored to different needs — from fuel efficiency to off-road capability.

But among the crowd, Suzuki’s lineup quietly makes a compelling case.

Fuel Efficiency That Matters

With petrol prices on the rise, fuel economy is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity. Suzuki’s Grand Vitara, for instance, reportedly covers up to 23 kilometres per litre, making it one of the most fuel-efficient options in its class.

That kind of mileage means fewer stops at the pump and more freedom on the road — whether you are commuting in Lagos or heading out to Onitsha.

Compact Doesn’t Mean Compromise

Suzuki’s approach to compact SUVs blends Japanese engineering with practical features. The Grand Vitara, available in GL and GLX trims, offers a modern dashboard with touchscreen display and a 360-degree camera — features that enhance both safety and driving confidence.

Then there’s the Jimny, a rugged 4×4 that’s built for Nigeria’s toughest terrains. Its compact size belies its off-road capabilities, making it a favorite among adventure seekers and rural drivers alike.

For those who prefer city driving, the Fronx brings a touch of urban sophistication, with connectivity features and a sleek design that doesn’t sacrifice fuel efficiency.

Built for Nigerian Roads

With a ground clearance of 210mm, a 1.5L engine, and automatic transmission, the Grand Vitara is designed to handle both city potholes and country roads.

Its 45-litre fuel tank means fewer refueling stops, and its five-seat capacity makes it a practical choice for families and professionals alike.

Support That Goes Beyond the Sale

Suzuki by CFAO, the brand’s authorized distributor in Nigeria, backs its vehicles with a 3-year or 100,000 km warranty and provides genuine spare parts across its dealership network — not just in Lagos, but in other regions as well.

A Little Extra for Early Buyers

For those considering a new SUV, Suzuki by CFAO is currently offering a limited-time promotion: buyers this September get a discounted price and an all-expense-paid trip to Nairobi, Kenya.

It’s a rare opportunity to combine practicality with a bit of adventure.