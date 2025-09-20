Troops nab 2 suspected kidnappers in Taraba

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that its troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Army said in a statement that the arrest is in continuation of ongoing clearance operations across Taraba State under the codename Operation Lafiya Nakowa which is yielding significant successes.

“Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of criminal elements in Garau axis of Rafin Taba community, troops conducted a raid on the hideout of suspected kidnappers on 19 September 2025.

“The swift and precise operation led to the arrest of Ibrahim Umaru and Adamu Malam Musa, both notorious for their involvement in a series of kidnapping incidents within and beyond the state.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to participating in several abductions where large sums of money were collected as ransom from victims’ families.

“They further revealed that some abductees were often moved across Taraba State boundaries into Plateau State, particularly around the notorious Madam Forest, to evade security surveillance,” the statement said.

While commending the troops for their vigilance, professionalism, and dedication, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa noted that the successful operation is yet another testament to the resolve and commitment of troops of 6 Brigade to rid Taraba State and its environs of criminal elements threatening peace, safety, and socio-economic activities.

He assured the people of Taraba State that the Brigade will continue to intensify operations in synergy with other security agencies until all criminal networks are dismantled and peace is fully restored.

The Nigerian Army, therefore, called on members of the public to continue to support ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information to security agencies, while also warning criminal elements to desist from their nefarious activities or face decisive action.