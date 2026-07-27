SSANU warns against delay in implementation of new agreement with FG

...Says only constitutionally recognised staff will benefit from new pay package

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has warned against delays in the implementation of the new agreement with the government and called for the immediate activation of the Implementation Monitoring Committee provided for in the document to ensure compliance and address violations.

SSANU also resolved that the agreement must be implemented promptly, fully, and without encroachment or discrimination.

These and other decisions were contained in a communique issued at the end of its 55th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

At the NEC meeting, SSANU resolved that the agreement applies only to constitutionally recognised members, whose membership is established through voluntary admission, registration, and payment of check-off dues in various branches.

“Branches are therefore directed to maintain accurate and verifiable membership records and report all cases of non-compliance, marginalisation, or victimisation through the appropriate union structures,” the communique said.

The NEC communique, signed by SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim, commended the National Universities Commission (NUC) for forwarding the signed agreement to all public universities and inter-university centres and applauded the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission for the release of the implementation circular.

The council urged the federal and state governments to urgently release funds for the implementation and payment of arrears of the approved review to members without further delay.

According to the communique: “NEC further resolved that the implementation of the agreement must be done promptly, fully and without encroachment and discrimination. Council also called for the immediate activation of the Implementation Monitoring Committee of the agreement as contained in the document in order to ensure compliance and address violations.

“NEC seriously warned against the denial of negotiated benefits, punitive postings, delayed promotions, harassment, or any form of victimisation arising from members’ participation in lawful union activities.

“The council further affirmed that the agreement applies only to constitutionally recognised members of SSANU, whose membership is established through voluntary admission, registration and payment of check-off dues in various branches.”

NEC commended the historic signing of the 2026 agreement on 29 June 2026, which it said concluded years of renegotiation and collective struggle, describing it as “a landmark achievement made possible through the resilience, unity and sacrifices of SSANU members nationwide.”

The council noted with satisfaction that the agreement provided for a 35 percent upward review of emoluments through the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA), improved earned allowances, staff training and development, protection of non-teaching positions, and equal career progression opportunities for qualified degree holders up to CONTISS 15.

NEC expressed its appreciation to the federal government, the expanded tertiary institutions negotiation committee, and all relevant ministries, departments and agencies for bringing the renegotiation process to a logical conclusion.

It also acknowledged the chairman of the committee, Alh. Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, for his patience, accessibility, maturity, and commitment to constructive engagement.

On the twelve months’ 25 percent/35 percent salary increase arrears, “NEC in session commended vice-chancellors and heads of institutions that have fully implemented and paid in full or partially the approved arrears of the outstanding 25%/35% salary increase across universities and inter-university centres.

“The council frowned at vice-chancellors and heads of institutions that are yet to implement nor pay arrears of the 25%/35% salary increase and hereby urged them to do so without further delay to enhance staff motivation and cushion the effect of economic hardship.”

The 55th NEC reaffirmed its commitment to industrial harmony, constructive dialogue, national unity, and the defence of workers’ rights.

“The council stressed the need for lasting peace in the university system, respect for collective bargaining, faithful implementation of agreements, adequate funding of education, and responsible leadership. NEC therefore calls on all relevant authorities to act promptly on the resolutions contained in this communique, while urging SSANU members to remain united, disciplined and vigilant.”